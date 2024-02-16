Boracay still our top island destination for 2024 – AirAsia

277 SHARES Share Tweet

AirAsia Philippines’ said that Boracay continues to remain as its fast-moving getaway destination for individual and group travelers prevailing over Bohol, Cebu, and Puerto Princesa.

Citing latest data, the airline said that 250,000 guests have already planned and booked their flights to the island for travel from February, March, April and May. This is already 72% of last year’s 377,000 guests flown to the island.

The increasing figure is expected to contribute to Boracay’s economy, especially since the Department of Tourism and the Local Government of Aklan expect over 2.3 million tourists to visit the island this year.

“Boracay is top 3 in our most visited domestic destinations. It is not just the summer when we see an influx of guests flying to Boracay, but all year round. During the pandemic, this island was a haven for remote work set-up. Now, the island has regained its fame for short and long vacations”, AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan said.

“To provide more convenience, especially for guests who are planning to extend their vacation on the paradise island, the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline’s travel partner – TravelOnlinePH officially opened its Travel & Service Center right on the epicenter of Boracay to cater to tourists who would like to either have their tickets rebooked or book other flights elsewhere, find cheap hotels, activities, and other travel offerings, with the assistance of dedicated travel expert,” Dailisan added.

Situated at Station 2, AirAsia’s Travel & Service Center is very accessible to guests since its location is also within close range of mid-range hotels, shopping malls, restaurants, and bars.

“Guests fly to the island to unwind and spend their holiday and we intend to always make their flight booking concerns hassle-free. TravelOnlinePH has always been an offline reliable partner and we extend our warmest congratulations as they achieve this milestone,” he said further.