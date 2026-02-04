Borislav Nikolić Battles Matheus Malta In Homecoming Bout At BRAVE CF 104

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Serbian rising star Borislav Nikolić is coming home, and the moment could not be more fitting.

The reigning BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion is officially booked for BRAVE CF 104, where he will step inside the cage in front of his countrymen at the Aleksandar Nikolić Hall in Belgrade. Serbia.

There, the 33-year-old is set to collide with Portugal’s Matheus Malta in a non-title 64-kilogram catchweight bout on Saturday, February 14.

“This is something I have wanted for a long time,” Nikolić said. “I may not be defending the belt this time, but fighting in Belgrade means everything to me.”

The sentiment reflects a season in which he could not secure a planned World Title defense on home turf, yet never stopped pushing to stand and perform before his people.

Nikolić enters the three-round encounter with a stellar ledger of 15 wins and two losses, including eight submissions and six knockouts.

He closed out 2025 as one of the breakout figures in the world’s fastest-growing and most global MMA organization. His banner year began with a career-defining victory at BRAVE CF 96 this past June, where he superseded expectations to submit then-divisional king Nicholas Hwende with a fourth-round ninja choke to claim the coveted bantamweight crown.

Nikolić capped the campaign by traveling into enemy territory for the historic BRAVE 100 last November and keeping a tight grip on his throne with a fourth-round knockout of Bahraini legend Hamza Kooheji.

Despite the inability to mount a highly anticipated World Title defense at BRAVE CF 104, his priority has remained clear.

“This is not about titles or rankings,” he added. “It is about pride, connection, and giving something special to the fans who have supported me since day one.”

Opposite him stands Malta, a tough and technical counterpart who brings a 12-5 record and seven finishes.

Representing the famed Nova União camp, Malta sharpened his game in Brazil’s unforgiving local circuit before moving to Europe to further build his résumé.

For the Portuguese standout, the matchup is a career-making moment and a chance to prove himself on the global stage against a world-class opponent.

