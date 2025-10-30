Borislav Nikolić Summons Challenger’s Mentality For First World Title Defense At BRAVE 100

360 SHARES Share Tweet

When Borislav Nikolić steps inside the cage on Friday, November 7, in the main event of BRAVE 100, the weight of his first World Title defense won’t rest heavily on his shoulders — it will ignite the fire that got him here.

The reigning BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion returns to action inside the Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain, to put his coveted gold on the line against hometown hero Hamza Kooheji, the No. 2-ranked contender and one of the nation’s most beloved mixed martial artists.

Over four months ago, the 32-year-old authored a career-defining performance at BRAVE CF 96, where he submitted Nicholas Hwende with a spectacular ninja choke in front of his countrymen to seize the bantamweight crown.

But as he prepares for his first World Title defense, the Serbian standout is embracing an entirely different kind of battle — one waged not just against his opponent, but against comfort, pressure, and expectation.

“Being a champion isn’t about where you fight; it’s about who you are when you step inside that cage,” Nikolić said.

“A true champion doesn’t depend on the crowd, the country, or the comfort. You show up, wherever it is, and you prove yourself.”

For the CDS Novi Sad Serbia representative, stepping into enemy territory in Bahrain is not an obstacle — it’s an opportunity.

He already expects the roaring crowd to rally behind Kooheji, the national icon who will have the full backing of his people.

But rather than seeing that as intimidation, Nikolić views it as inspiration.

“I know the crowd will be behind Hamza, and I respect that. But I’m not bothered by it. In fact, I want that noise. I want that fire. I’ll turn that energy into my motivation and use it to fuel me every second of the fight,” he shared.

It’s a rare mindset for a reigning champion — to adopt the hunger of a contender when sitting at the pinnacle of the division. Yet, that’s precisely how Nikolić intends to approach BRAVE 100.

“Even though I’m the champion, I see myself as the underdog,” he admitted. “That mindset keeps me sharp. I’m fighting like I have everything to gain, not something to protect. That’s what drives me.”

That hunger has defined Nikolić’s career — a journey built on resilience and a relentless will to prove himself.

His matchup with Kooheji symbolizes that drive once again — the visiting champion venturing into the heart of his opponent’s homeland, willing to silence a partisan crowd through performance and poise.

“This fight is a huge challenge, but it’s one I embrace,” Nikolić said. “I’m not here to break the hearts of the Bahraini fans; I’m here to win them over. They can cheer for me, too, if they want, because at the end of the day, respect is universal.”

Stay Connected with BRAVE Combat Federation

We invite you to explore, engage, and experience the world of BRAVE CF

Official Website: www.bravecf.com

BRAVE CF TV: Download on Android & iOS or watch.bravecftv.com/

Connect with Our Global Community

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bravemmaf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bravemmaf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/bravemmaf

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bravemmaf

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@bravemmaf

Exclusive Insights and Professional Access

Newsletter: bravecf.com/newsletter

Media Accreditation: bravecf.com/media-accreditation

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.