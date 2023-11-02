BPI confiscates imported agricultural products at NAIA Terminal 1

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Various kinds of agricultural products brought in from another country via different flights were confiscated by the Bureau of Plant Industry at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

First to have been seized by the BPI were 2.5 kgs of persimmon, 0.2 kg blueberries, 0.25 kg apple, 0.25 kg peaches, 2 kgs dates and 3.2 kgs taro which were brought by a Chinese passenger aboard PAL flight PR 357 that flew in at the NAIA terminal 1 from Jinjiang, China.

Also confiscated were 100 grams of oregano and and artemisia plant.

In a related development, the BPI also confiscated 4 kgs of manchurian wild rice, 12.5 kgs Chinese yam tubers, 0.5 kg cauliflower and 1 kg yam brought in by a Chinese passenger who arrived on board PAL flight PR 331 also from China.

Likewise, the BPI announced the confiscation of 3 kgs of fresh medicinal roots that belonged to a foreign passenger who arrived aboard PAL flight PR 596 from Vietnam.

The said products were barred by the Bureau of Customs for lack of necessary permits.

The products were turned over to the Bureau of Plant Industry at the NAIA terminal 1 for proper disposition.