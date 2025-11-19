Brand Finance hails Cebu Pacific as strongest Asean Airline

249 SHARES Share Tweet

AS a reflection of Cebu Pacific’s consistent efforts to make air travel more accessible while strengthening customer trust and loyalty through service improvements, digital transformation and community engagement, Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, has been recognized by Brand Finance as the strongest airline brand in the ASEAN region.

The said award underscores the airline’s growing resonance with travelers and its reputation for value, reliability and innovation.

“Being named the strongest airline brand in ASEAN reminds us that our strength comes from our people. We are grateful to our pilots, cabin crew, ground operations, customer care teams, and colleagues across the business who work tirelessly to serve our passengers with care and professionalism. Their collective efforts have strengthened our brand and earned the trust of millions of travelers across the region,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Chief Marketing and Customer Care Officer who personally received the award.

Iyog added: “We are honored by the trust given to us, and we remain committed to making travel easier, friendlier, and more accessible for Filipinos and travelers across the region.”

According to Iyog, the recognition comes from Brand Finance’s latest valuation study, which provides a holistic view of brand strength by combining consumer perception and financial analysis. Drawing insights from 175,000 respondents across 41 countries, including 25,000 from the Asia Pacific region, the study measures awareness, consideration, and reputation across 31 sectors, covering 6,000 brands with nine years of data.

She said Cebu Pacific achieved an AAA brand rating and a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 86.1. It also recorded an 86% increase in brand value to US$386 million this year from 2024.

Alex Haigh, Managing Director at Brand Finance Asia Pacific, meanwhile said: “Being the strongest airline brand in ASEAN means Cebu Pacific leads the region in these critical drivers of brand equity, outperforming competitors in both customer perception and operational reputation. This strength translates into greater resilience, and long-term growth potential. It reinforces Cebu Pacific’s strong position in the airline sector and the impact of its brand, marketing, and customer initiatives.”

It was learned that Cebu Pacific entered the aviation industry on March 1996 and pioneered the “low fare, great value” strategy and has flown over 250 million passengers since inception. CEB offers the widest domestic network in the Philippines with 37 domestic and 26 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Meantime, Brand Finance is the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy. Bridging the gap between marketing and finance, it evaluates the strength of brands and quantifies their financial value to help organizations make strategic decisions. Headquartered in London, it operates in over 25 countries and each year, it conducts more than 6,000 brand valuations, supported by original market research and publishes over 100 reports which rank brands across all sectors and countries.