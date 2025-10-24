Brando Bal surprises fans with morse code teaser for new song “Hatid-Sundo”

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Indie alt-rock band teases new single through hidden Morse code message

MANILA, Philippines — Known for their breakout hit “Anghel” with over 6.2 million streams on Spotify, indie alt-rock band Brando Bal is set to make their return with a new single titled “Hatid-Sundo,” dropping on October 31 across all major streaming platforms. Fans can now pre-save the track through links shared on the band’s official pages or directly via https://wmp.lnk.to/presavehatidsundo.

The announcement came after a cryptic and emotional post on October 22, where the band appeared to be bidding farewell to fans—sparking speculation about a possible disbandment.

On October 22, the band shared a heartfelt message that read:

“For the longest time, this band has been our home, filled with memories, struggles, and moments we’ll never forget. Every song, every stage, and every crowd has shaped who we are, and we’re grateful to have shared that with all of you. Now, we find ourselves at a point where we have to move on. It’s not easy, but life calls us forward. Whatever happens next, these years will always stay with us.

Salamat sa inyo, BBs.

Brando. Allen. Merwin. MJ. Zed.

brando bal”

Fans soon discovered that within the initial “farewell” post was a hidden Morse code message spelling out “New Song: Hatid-Sundo.” What seemed like a goodbye was actually a clever and emotional teaser for a new chapter in their music journey.

“Hatid-Sundo” promises a fresh, mature alt-rock sound, blending melodic guitars, layered keys, and the band’s signature string arrangements. It explores themes of longing, emotional connection, and the restlessness of love, giving listeners a taste of Brando Bal’s evolving sound and heartfelt storytelling.

This release marks Brando Bal’s second single to be exclusively distributed by Warner Music Philippines, following “Pangalawang Ulan.” With this partnership, the band continues to refine their artistry and explore new dimensions in OPM—balancing heartfelt storytelling with a polished, evolving sound.

Brando Bal first rose to prominence with their emotionally charged tracks “Pag-Ibig,” “Bituin sa Langit,” “Ulan,” and “Mga Demonyo.” Now, with “Hatid-Sundo,” they open a new era that feels both familiar and refreshingly new, solidifying their place in today’s alt-rock scene.

“Hatid-Sundo” will be available for streaming worldwide on October 31, 2025.