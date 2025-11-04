Brando Bal’s new song “Hatid-Sundo” is for the yearners

249 SHARES Share Tweet

From panic and doubt to a song for the yearners, Brando Bal turns personal struggle into music everyone can feel.

MANILA, Philippines — Indie alt-rock band Brando Bal, known for their breakout hit “Anghel”, has released their latest single “Hatid-Sundo” on all major streaming platforms. Fans can now listen and stream the track, which was teased through a cryptic Morse code post that quickly caught the attention of followers.

“Hatid-Sundo” is a song for the yearners — for those who feel the pull of longing, love, and connection even when distance or time keeps them apart. Blending melodic guitars, layered keys, and the band’s signature string arrangements, the track captures sleepless nights, restless hearts, and the ache of unspoken emotions. Hooks like “Di makatulog, di makakain, buong araw tulala na sa hangin” and “Nababaliw na ako, kakaisip sa’yo” express this universal feeling of yearning.

Although the song was initially completed in March, Brando revisited the vocals in his home studio, recording in darkness with all lights and screens off. Multiple takes later, he finally captured the emotion he envisioned — so much so that it brought him to tears — giving the song a personal and intimate quality that listeners can truly connect with.

The song also carries a personal turning point for Brando, who admits he almost walked away from music altogether while working on it.

“Sa totoo lang, quitting music crossed my mind,” he shares. “I was tired — I just wanted a simple life, a steady 9-to-5. ‘Hatid-Sundo’ didn’t even mean much to me at first. I wrote the line ‘Nababaliw na ako kakaisip sa’yo…’ in the middle of a panic attack. It was really a question for myself — hanggang kailan ba lahat ng problema ko? But somehow, the melody stayed with me. The idea grew, and the song found me again.”

What began as a moment of exhaustion evolved into a track about longing, persistence, and love — not just for someone, but for music itself.

This release marks Brando Bal’s second single to be exclusively distributed by Warner Music Philippines, following “Pangalawang Ulan.” With “Hatid-Sundo,” the band continues to refine their sound and storytelling, offering a fresh, mature take on alt-rock while staying rooted in their emotional, melodic style.

“Hatid-Sundo” is now available for streaming worldwide. Fans can now listen through this link: wmp.lnk.to/hatidsundo