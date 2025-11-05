BRAVE 100 Showcases Rising Female Fighters On Monumental Night

249 SHARES Share Tweet

When the bright lights of Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain, illuminate the BRAVE 100 stage on Friday, November 7, the world will witness not just a monumental milestone for the promotion, but also a defining moment for women’s mixed martial arts.

Though the centennial event of BRAVE Combat Federation is set to feature three high-stakes World Title showdowns, the spotlight won’t be limited to championship gold.

Four women from different corners of the globe are ready to make their presence felt, proving that the rise of female athletes in the sport is not a passing trend — but a worldwide movement gathering unstoppable momentum.

England’s Mim Grubb and Brazil’s Fabiola Nascimento will lock horns in a strawweight duel that promises to deliver fireworks.

Grubb, who had a solid run as an amateur from 2021 to 2024, has made a seamless transition to the big leagues. Her BRAVE CF debut last July was nothing short of impressive, outclassing Germany’s Songül Karatorak by unanimous decision.

Now 2-0, the English heroine looks to keep her unblemished record intact.

But standing in her way is a formidable challenge in Nascimento, a Shooto Brasil Strawweight Champion who carries a perfect 3-0 slate.

The Brazilian dynamo caught BRAVE CF’s attention after a scintillating title-winning performance in Rio de Janeiro, capped off by a fourth-round TKO.

With both fighters undefeated, this matchup represents not only a test of skill, but a showcase of resilience and poise under pressure.

In another strawweight clash, India’s Aarti Khatri aims to reaffirm her status as one of Asia’s brightest prospects when she takes on Arofat Toirova of Uzbekistan.

Khatri, a well-rounded talent with a 5-1 record, has made waves for her versatility — owning two knockouts and two submission victories.

Earlier this year, the 25-year-old went toe-to-toe with Japanese sensation Itsuki Hirata in a hard-fought encounter that further solidified her reputation as one of India’s top female mixed martial artists.

BRAVE CF Chief Operating Officer Valeria Lang lauded Khatri’s rise as a testament to how opportunity and ambition can converge within the organization’s global ecosystem.

“Aarti’s journey from India’s national circuits to BRAVE 100 in Bahrain shows what’s possible when opportunities meet ambition,” she said.

“Her success will open doors for many young women who dream of representing India internationally.”

Toirova, however, represents no easy task. The Uzbek submission specialist has made a name for herself by forcing her last opponent to tap via a wrenching armbar.

Both women are known for their relentless pace and technical prowess, setting the stage for an electrifying encounter that symbolizes the spirit of BRAVE CF’s upcoming extravaganza — undaunted and daring.

Lang, who has been one of the instrumental figures in expanding BRAVE CF’s reach to 38 nations across multiple continents, believes the promotion’s commitment to gender inclusivity is an integral part of its long-term vision.

“From the very beginning, BRAVE CF’s mission has been to create pathways for athletes from all regions, and that includes empowering women in combat sports,” she shared. “We’ve seen an incredible surge of female talent across Asia.”

This global inclusivity is not mere rhetoric — it’s an action plan woven into the fabric of the company.

“At BRAVE CF, we believe that every fighter, regardless of background or nationality, deserves a global stage,” Lang added.

The timing couldn’t be more fitting. BRAVE 100 also marks the official launch of the “She Is BRAVE” campaign — a heartfelt initiative that invites women from around the world to share their own defining moments or pay tribute to those who have inspired them to live boldly.

Each month, BRAVE CF will feature three stories across BRAVE TV and its partner platforms, celebrating women who embody the spirit of courage and resilience.

As BRAVE CF celebrates its 100th premium live event, the inclusion of these groundbreaking matchups serves as a reminder that history isn’t only written by those holding the intricately crafted belts — but also by those who dare to fight for representation and recognition.

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.