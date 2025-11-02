BRAVE 100 To Broadcast Live Across Balkan Region On Arena Sport

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, proudly announces that the highly anticipated BRAVE 100 extravaganza will be broadcast live on Arena Sport, one of the premier sports networks in the Balkan region.

The historic partnership brings BRAVE CF’s centennial show to millions of viewers across Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Slovenia through Arena Sport’s network of over 20 television channels, its mobile streaming application, and Arena Fight TV — a dedicated channel for combat sports enthusiasts.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“It’s a great honor to have BRAVE 100 showcased on a powerhouse platform like Arena Sport. This event is a celebration of global mixed martial arts, and it’s only fitting that one of the most talented Balkan athletes, our Bantamweight World Champion Borislav Nikolić, headlines the card. Fans in the region will have the opportunity to witness one of the most important nights in BRAVE CF history, live on their home screens.”

BRAVE 100 is scheduled to take place at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain, on Friday, November 7, and is poised to deliver one of the most stacked fight cards in the organization’s history.

The monumental show will feature a triple-header of World Championship bouts. Serbia’s own Borislav Nikolić defends his BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Title against Bahrain’s Hamza Kooheji in a high-stakes main event.

In the co-headliner, Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev takes on Gerard “The Animal” Burns for the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Championship. Rounding off the marquee lineup, Mohammad “The Latest” Fakhreddine aims to etch his name in the record books as BRAVE CF’s first-ever three-division World Champion when he faces Alex “Da Killa King” Lohoré for the Interim Super Welterweight World Title.

With its extensive sports coverage, including the UEFA Champions League, Formula 1, FIFA tournaments, and the ATP World Tour, Arena Sport stands as a cornerstone of premium sports broadcasting in Europe. BRAVE CF now joins this elite roster, marking another major step in its mission to unite the world through martial arts.

Stay Connected with BRAVE Combat Federation

We invite you to explore, engage, and experience the world of BRAVE CF

Official Website: www.bravecf.com

BRAVE CF TV: Download on Android & iOS or watch.bravecftv.com/

Connect with Our Global Community

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bravemmaf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bravemmaf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/bravemmaf

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bravemmaf

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@bravemmaf

Exclusive Insights and Professional Access

Newsletter: bravecf.com/newsletter

Media Accreditation: bravecf.com/media-accreditation

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.

ABOUT ARENA SPORT

Arena Sport is a leading sports broadcasting network in the Balkan region, offering a diverse lineup of international and regional sporting events through its 20+ television channels, mobile streaming platform, and Arena Fight TV — a dedicated combat sports channel. Headquartered in Belgrade, Serbia, Arena Sport provides coverage of world-class competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, Formula 1, FIFA tournaments, and ATP World Tour, delivering premium sports content to millions of households across Southeastern Europe.