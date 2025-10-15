Home>Sports>Mixed Martial Arts>BRAVE CF 101 Follows Historic Milestone With Kombat Kingdom Return
Mixed Martial Arts

BRAVE CF 101 Follows Historic Milestone With Kombat Kingdom Return

Journal Online2
Brave CF 101

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, proudly announces the long-awaited return of its iconic Kombat Kingdom series with BRAVE CF 101, set to ignite the Khalifa Sports City Arena in Isa Town, Bahrain, on Sunday, November 9.

Only two days after the monumental BRAVE 100, the promotion refuses to slow down, charging forward with another world-class spectacle that cements Bahrain’s position on the sport’s landscape.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

BRAVE 100 represents a defining milestone for the organization and the sport itself. But what makes BRAVE CF truly different is our ability to sustain momentum — to carry the energy from one historic moment straight into the next. BRAVE CF 101 marks the continuation, a statement of our commitment to the sport, and the beginning of a new chapter for the company. We’re not just celebrating our legacy; we’re immediately writing the next line of our story.”

The premium live event promises a breathtaking card featuring the best of Bahrain’s homegrown talent and elite international warriors converging under one roof to create another unforgettable night of MMA excellence.

In the headliner, Bahrain’s own Magomed Idrisov will take center stage as he looks to storm up the flyweight ladder and solidify his place among the division’s elite. Standing across from him is Brazil’s Marciano Ferreira, a mixed martial artist whose explosive style guarantees a high-octane clash from the opening bell.

Meanwhile, the co-main event promises no less drama, as No. 3-ranked lightweight contender and Bahraini standout Ramazan Gitinov, one of the most technically gifted athletes on the roster, will square off against an equally skilled Turkish newcomer in Nursultan Asker.

Additional event details, including the complete bout lineup, will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 800 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.
