BRAVE CF 102 Brings Explosive Fight Card To Slovenia

Ljubljana, Serbia: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, is set to ignite Slovenia once again as it rolls out a stacked card for BRAVE CF 102, taking place on Sunday, November 23, at Hala Tivoli in Ljubljana.
The upcoming extravaganza marks the promotion’s sixth visit to Slovenia in partnership with World Freefight Challenge (WFC). It arrives on the heels of the milestone BRAVE 100 and BRAVE CF 101: KHK LEGACY II, continuing the legacy-building momentum this November.
Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:
“For BRAVE CF 102, we wanted more than just exciting fights. We wanted a card that truly honors Slovenia and our fans worldwide. With Miha Frlic defending local pride, rising stars like Marina Spasić ready to shine, and outstanding talent from across the globe, this card is designed to deliver history-making moments. We’re hosting another show that will resonate long after the final bell. This is BRAVE CF at its boldest and fiercest.”
At the top of the bill, Slovenia’s own and No. 2-ranked contender Miha Frlic squares off against No. 1-ranked contender Patryk “The Polish Viking” Dubiela of Poland in a decisive heavyweight showdown. The winner of this explosive clash could secure the next shot at reigning BRAVE CF Heavyweight World Champion Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko, raising the stakes even higher for both contenders.
In the co-headliner, Serbian breakout talent Marina “Maki Beki” Spasić collides with Russia’s relentless Marina “Armata” Merchuk in an intriguing women’s strawweight battle that promises speed, grit, and nonstop action.
Adding further depth to the slate, the match lineup includes numerous rising forces from the region and beyond, with Slovenian standout Jan Berus, the tenacious David Forster, and local favorite Domen Drnovsek joining a powerful roster.
Fans can expect eight thrilling supporting bouts featuring elite competitors hungry to make their mark on the BRAVE CF stage.
BRAVE CF 102
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Sunday, November 23
Heavyweight Bout
(2) Miha Frlic vs. (1) Patryk Dubiela
Women’s Strawweight Bout
Marina Spasić vs. Marina Merchuk
77.5-KG Catchweight Bout
Jan Berus vs. Gabriele Varesano
77.5-KG Catchweight Bout
David Forster vs. Amil Tutić
Lightweight Bout
Domen Drnovsek vs. Lucian Dragomir
Super Welterweight Bout
Ognjen Mićović vs. Lasha Abashidze
Lightweight Bout
Žan Boženk vs. Tomáš Galko
Super Lightweight Bout
Marko Pecar vs. István Juhász
Women’s Bantamweight Bout
Maja Drnovsek vs. Ghita Chafik
Amateur Lightweight Bout
Aladin Ibrović vs. Ihsan Guerard
*Note: Fights and bout order subject to change.
Stay Connected with BRAVE Combat Federation
We invite you to explore, engage, and experience the world of BRAVE CF
Official Website: www.bravecf.com
BRAVE CF TV: Download on Android & iOS or watch.bravecftv.com/
Connect with Our Global Community
Instagram: www.instagram.com/bravemmaf
Facebook: www.facebook.com/bravemmaf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/bravemmaf
Twitter: www.twitter.com/bravemmaf
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@bravemmaf
Exclusive Insights and Professional Access
Newsletter: bravecf.com/newsletter
Media Accreditation: bravecf.com/media-accreditation
ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION
BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.
The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.
ABOUT WORLD FREEFIGHT CHALLENGE
World Freefight Challenge is a premier mixed martial arts promotion based in Slovenia, recognized as one of the pioneering organizations in the European combat sports scene. Established in 2005, WFC has served as a launchpad for numerous fighters who went on to compete on the global stage. With a reputation for delivering high-level events across Central and Eastern Europe, WFC combines professional match-making, international talent, and a commitment to showcasing the region’s best competitors. The promotion continues to play a pivotal role in the growth of MMA in Europe by providing a platform for both established athletes and rising prospects to display their skills before a worldwide audience.