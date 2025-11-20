BRAVE CF 102 Brings Explosive Fight Card To Slovenia

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Ljubljana, Serbia: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, is set to ignite Slovenia once again as it rolls out a stacked card for BRAVE CF 102, taking place on Sunday, November 23, at Hala Tivoli in Ljubljana.

The upcoming extravaganza marks the promotion’s sixth visit to Slovenia in partnership with World Freefight Challenge (WFC). It arrives on the heels of the milestone BRAVE 100 and BRAVE CF 101: KHK LEGACY II, continuing the legacy-building momentum this November.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“For BRAVE CF 102, we wanted more than just exciting fights. We wanted a card that truly honors Slovenia and our fans worldwide. With Miha Frlic defending local pride, rising stars like Marina Spasić ready to shine, and outstanding talent from across the globe, this card is designed to deliver history-making moments. We’re hosting another show that will resonate long after the final bell. This is BRAVE CF at its boldest and fiercest.”

At the top of the bill, Slovenia’s own and No. 2-ranked contender Miha Frlic squares off against No. 1-ranked contender Patryk “The Polish Viking” Dubiela of Poland in a decisive heavyweight showdown. The winner of this explosive clash could secure the next shot at reigning BRAVE CF Heavyweight World Champion Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko, raising the stakes even higher for both contenders.

In the co-headliner, Serbian breakout talent Marina “Maki Beki” Spasić collides with Russia’s relentless Marina “Armata” Merchuk in an intriguing women’s strawweight battle that promises speed, grit, and nonstop action.

Adding further depth to the slate, the match lineup includes numerous rising forces from the region and beyond, with Slovenian standout Jan Berus, the tenacious David Forster, and local favorite Domen Drnovsek joining a powerful roster.

Fans can expect eight thrilling supporting bouts featuring elite competitors hungry to make their mark on the BRAVE CF stage.

BRAVE CF 102

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Sunday, November 23

Heavyweight Bout

(2) Miha Frlic vs. (1) Patryk Dubiela

Women’s Strawweight Bout

Marina Spasić vs. Marina Merchuk

77.5-KG Catchweight Bout

Jan Berus vs. Gabriele Varesano

77.5-KG Catchweight Bout

David Forster vs. Amil Tutić

Lightweight Bout

Domen Drnovsek vs. Lucian Dragomir

Super Welterweight Bout

Ognjen Mićović vs. Lasha Abashidze

Lightweight Bout

Žan Boženk vs. Tomáš Galko

Super Lightweight Bout

Marko Pecar vs. István Juhász

Women’s Bantamweight Bout

Maja Drnovsek vs. Ghita Chafik

Amateur Lightweight Bout

Aladin Ibrović vs. Ihsan Guerard

*Note: Fights and bout order subject to change.

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.

ABOUT WORLD FREEFIGHT CHALLENGE

World Freefight Challenge is a premier mixed martial arts promotion based in Slovenia, recognized as one of the pioneering organizations in the European combat sports scene. Established in 2005, WFC has served as a launchpad for numerous fighters who went on to compete on the global stage. With a reputation for delivering high-level events across Central and Eastern Europe, WFC combines professional match-making, international talent, and a commitment to showcasing the region’s best competitors. The promotion continues to play a pivotal role in the growth of MMA in Europe by providing a platform for both established athletes and rising prospects to display their skills before a worldwide audience.