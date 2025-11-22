BRAVE CF 102 Officially Good To Go As Athletes Hit The Scale

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Ljubljana, Slovenia: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, has officially released the weigh-in results for BRAVE CF 102, confirming that all bouts will proceed as scheduled.

BRAVE CF 102 is set to emanate live on Sunday, November 23, at Hala Tivoli in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The electrifying showcase marks the promotion’s sixth return to the nation, once again joining forces with long-time partners World Freefight Challenge (WFC) to deliver another adrenaline-charged night of elite combat.

Headlining the event, hometown powerhouse and No. 2-ranked contender Miha Frlic faces the surging No. 1-ranked Patryk “The Polish Viking” Dubiela of Poland in a pivotal heavyweight duel. With title implications hanging in the balance, the victor inches closer to a golden opportunity against reigning BRAVE CF Heavyweight World Champion Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko, amplifying the intensity surrounding this marquee collision.

In the co-main attraction, Serbian phenom Marina “Maki Beki” Spasić meets Russia’s unyielding Marina “Armata” Merchuk in a compelling women’s strawweight encounter. Both competitors bring distinct pressure-heavy styles, setting the stage for a fast-paced clash fueled by determination and tactical ferocity.

Bolstering the lineup are a slate of emerging names and regional warriors, including Slovenian talent Jan Berus, the gritty David Forster, and celebrated husband-and-wife competitors Domen and Maja Drnovsek. Their presence adds further firepower to an already stacked card brimming with national pride, raw promise, and competitive ambition.

A key update from the scale saw Lucian Dragomir come in above the lightweight threshold. As a result, his three-round encounter with Drnovsek will proceed at a catchweight of 73.1 kilograms. The Romanian athlete will surrender 20% of his guaranteed purse as a regulatory penalty, allowing the bout to remain on the card.

With official weights locked in and all matchups finalized, BRAVE CF 102 is primed to deliver another unforgettable chapter in the organization’s global expansion.

FULL WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Heavyweight Bout – 120.2 KG / 265 LBS

Miha Frlic (107.4 KG) vs. Patryk Dubiela (112.5 KG)

Women’s Strawweight Bout – 52.2 KG / 115 LBS*

Marina Spasić (52.6 KG) vs. Marina Merchuk (52.4 KG)

77.5-KG Catchweight Bout – 77.5 KG / 170.5 LBS

Jan Berus (77.5 KG) vs. Gabriele Varesano (77.3 KG)

77.5-KG Catchweight Bout – 77.5 KG / 170.5 LBS

David Forster (77.5 KG) vs. Amil Tutić (76.9 KG)

Lightweight Bout – 70.3 KG / 155 LBS**

Domen Drnovsek (70.2 KG) vs. Lucian Dragomir (73.1 KG)

Super Welterweight Bout – 79.4 KG / 175 LBS

Ognjen Mićović (79.3 KG) vs. Lasha Abashidze (79.3 KG)

Lightweight Bout – 70.3 KG / 155 LBS*

Žan Boženk (70.5 KG) vs. Tomáš Galko (70.3 KG)

Super Lightweight Bout – 74.8 KG / 165 LBS*

Marko Pecar (75 KG) vs. István Juhász (74.8 KG)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout – 61.2 KG / 135 LBS

Maja Drnovsek (60.4 KG) vs. Ghita Chafik (59.6 KG)

Amateur Lightweight Bout – 70.3 KG / 155 LBS*

Aladin Ibrović (70.2 KG) vs. Ihsan Guerard (70.5 KG)

*Athletes in this bout were granted a one-pound allowance.

**Lucian Dragomir failed to make the lightweight limit. His bout against Domen Drnovsek will move forward at a catchweight of 73.1 kilograms, with Dragomir forfeiting 20% of his guaranteed purse as a penalty.

