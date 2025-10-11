BRAVE CF 99 Set To Ignite Lithuania With Solid Bout Lineup

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Vilnius, Lithuania: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, has officially announced the complete bout lineup for BRAVE CF 99, set to take place on Saturday, October 18, at the Twinsbet Arena in Vilnius, Lithuania.

In collaboration with Unique & Talented Martial Artists (UTMA), this monumental event marks BRAVE CF’s first-ever venture into Lithuania, signifying yet another milestone in its global expansion.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“We have curated the best possible lineup for our debut in Lithuania, ensuring that every fight embodies the spirit of competition and excellence that BRAVE CF stands for. Our deepest gratitude goes to our partner, Unique & Talented Martial Artists, for their commitment and passion in helping us bring this world-class spectacle to Vilnius.”

Headlining this historic night of combat will be reigning BRAVE CF Heavyweight World Champion Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko, who will defend his coveted crown. against French powerhouse Gregory “Robson” Robinet. This colossal showdown promises fireworks, as Dailidko looks to keep his crown on home soil. On the other hand, Robinet seeks to dethrone him in enemy territory.

Adding further intensity to the lineup is another heavyweight collision featuring Lithuania’s Tomas Pakutinskas locking horns with Georgia’s Shota Betlemidze, a three-round co-main event that is expected to deliver raw power and emotion as both warriors vie for dominance in front of an electric Vilnius crowd.

Beyond the marquee attractions, BRAVE CF 99 will showcase eight additional matchups, blending rising prospects and established contenders from across the globe. Several promising Lithuanian mixed martial artists will also take center stage, underscoring BRAVE CF’s ongoing mission to spotlight emerging talent and provide a world-class platform for the next generation of athletes in the sport.

With a stacked card, passionate local support, and a monumental setting, BRAVE CF 99 is poised to make Lithuania a landmark chapter in the promotion’s storied global journey.

BRAVE CF 99

Vilnius, Lithuania

Saturday, October 18

BRAVE CF Heavyweight World Championship

Pavel Dailidko vs. Gregory Robinet

Heavyweight Bout

Tomas Pakutinskas vs. Shota Betlemidze

Flyweight Bout

Bidzina Gavashelishvili vs. Alperen Karabulut

Light Heavyweight Bout

Laurynas Urbonavicius vs. Salim El Ouassaidi

Lightweight Bout

Zygimantas Ramaska vs.Geisym Derouiche

63-KG Catchweight Bout

Nauris Bartoska vs. Jakub Drozdowski

77-KG Catchweight Bout

Vitoldas Jagelo vs. Christian Mach

Middleweight Bout

Ričards Ozols vs. Tornike Gigauri

Bantamweight Bout

Deividas Zamba vs. Robert Masters

Lightweight Bout

Emilijus Kaganovicius vs. Tim Quinlan

*Note: Fights and bout order subject to change.

Stay Connected with BRAVE Combat Federation

We invite you to explore, engage, and experience the world of BRAVE CF

Official Website: www.bravecf.com

BRAVE CF TV: Download on Android & iOS or watch.bravecftv.com/

Connect with Our Global Community

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bravemmaf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bravemmaf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/bravemmaf

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bravemmaf

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@bravemmaf

Exclusive Insights and Professional Access

Newsletter: bravecf.com/newsletter

Media Accreditation: bravecf.com/media-accreditation

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 800 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.

ABOUT UNIQUE & TALENTED MARTIAL ARTISTS

Unique & Talented Martial Artists (UTMA) is a premier combat sports organization in Lithuania, established in 2022. Since its first event, UTMA has staged 14 action-packed shows featuring the nation’s top talents. Highlighting its growth, UTMA will host former WBA World Champion Eimantas Stanionis in his first professional boxing bout on Lithuanian soil. With a mission to unite fans, support fighters, and collaborate with national federations, UTMA continues to elevate combat sports across the country.