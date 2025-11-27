BRAVE CF Caps Off 2025 With Much-Awaited Return To Uzbekistan In December

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Bukhara, Uzbekistan: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, is thrilled to announce its triumphant return to Uzbekistan as it closes out a landmark year with an electrifying showcase. BRAVE CF 103 is scheduled for Sunday, December 21, and will ignite the Universal Sports Complex in Bukhara, marking a powerful finale to the 2025 calendar.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“We are thrilled to return to Uzbekistan and to end 2025 with a bang. The energy, talent, and passion we witnessed here before were unforgettable, and coming back feels like the perfect way to celebrate a remarkable year for BRAVE CF. Our goal has always been to give athletes from every corner of the world a global platform, and Uzbekistan continues to be a special place for that mission.”

Staged in collaboration with Amir Temur Fighting Championship, BRAVE CF 103 signifies a renewed commitment to developing combat sports across Central Asia. This milestone marks the promotion’s second venture into Uzbekistan, following the success of BRAVE CF 59 in June 2022.

Fans can expect a riveting lineup as the card prepares to shine the spotlight on an impressive roster of standout athletes from Uzbekistan and the broader Central Asian region, and potentially rising stars from South Asia. The event aims to elevate local heroes while showcasing the depth of talent emerging from this dynamic part of the world.

BRAVE CF 103 promises an evening packed with adrenaline, fierce competition, and unforgettable moments — an exhilarating conclusion to an extraordinary “Year of the BRAVE.”

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.

ABOUT AMIR TEMUR FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

Amir Temur Fighting Championship is a leading mixed martial arts organization in Uzbekistan dedicated to developing local and regional combat sports talent. Known for hosting high-level competitions that highlight the nation’s rising athletes, the promotion plays a pivotal role in advancing MMA in Central Asia. Through strategic partnerships and professionally organized events, Amir Temur Fighting Championship continues to strengthen the country’s presence in the global martial arts landscape while providing world-class opportunities for competitors across the region.