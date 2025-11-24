BRAVE CF Partners With WFC To Bring Global MMA Spectacle To Iconic Pula Arena

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, is set to make history once again as it teams up with World Freefight Challenge (WFC) to stage a landmark event at the iconic Pula Arena in Croatia on September 5, 2026.

This momentous showcase will mark a new chapter for the sport as BRAVE CF brings its international spectacle to one of the most storied venues in Europe.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“Bringing BRAVE Combat Federation to Pula Arena is a tremendous honor. This ancient amphitheater has stood the test of time, and hosting a modern combat sports event inside its walls is a privilege we share with the people of Croatia and the global MMA community. What awaits in 2026 will elevate our vision even further, as we continue to expand into new territories and deliver unforgettable moments for fans around the world.”

The Pula Arena stands as one of the best-preserved Roman amphitheaters in the world. A modest wooden structure first occupied the site during the reign of Emperor Augustus (2 BC–AD 14), while the monumental stone arena recognizable today was constructed and completed during the Flavian dynasty — particularly under Emperors Vespasian and Titus in the 1st century CE. In antiquity, it served as a major venue for gladiatorial contests and civic gatherings, cementing its place as a cultural and social hub for the region.

Today, the amphitheater remains a defining emblem of Croatian heritage. It is the country’s most celebrated ancient monument and the only surviving Roman arena to retain all four side towers and all three classical architectural orders. Its limestone exterior, imposing architecture, and remarkable preservation have made it a sought-after stage for major cultural events, concerts, and international productions — now including a world-class MMA extravaganza.

This historic stop in Croatia solidifies BRAVE CF’s position as a pioneering global force. With the largest share of the European MMA market and a remarkable footprint across 38 nations worldwide in under ten years, the promotion has consistently raised the bar by staging events in some of the planet’s most iconic venues. Its partnership with WFC for this milestone further reinforces its commitment to elevating the sport across the continent, marking its maiden foray into Croatian territory.

Fans can expect an electrifying lineup as top-tier athletes from the Balkan region collide with elite competitors from across the globe. The upcoming card promises intense matchups, rising prospects, and high-stakes battles that reflect BRAVE CF’s mission to highlight the finest talents from all corners of the world.

September 5, 2026, will not only celebrate combat sports excellence but also honor history, culture, and the global unity that BRAVE CF continues to foster — inside one of the most breathtaking arenas ever built.

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.

ABOUT WORLD FREEFIGHT CHALLENGE

World Freefight Challenge is a premier mixed martial arts promotion based in Slovenia, recognized as one of the pioneering organizations in the European combat sports scene. Established in 2005, WFC has served as a launchpad for numerous fighters who went on to compete on the global stage. With a reputation for delivering high-level events across Central and Eastern Europe, WFC combines professional match-making, international talent, and a commitment to showcasing the region’s best competitors. The promotion continues to play a pivotal role in the growth of MMA in Europe by providing a platform for both established athletes and rising prospects to display their skills before a worldwide audience.