BRAVE CF Reveals Full Card For Highly Anticipated BRAVE 100 In Bahrain

BRAVE 100

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, proudly unveils the complete lineup for BRAVE 100, an extraordinary milestone event that marks the promotion’s return to its roots. The landmark show is set to electrify Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain, on Friday, November 7.

Returning to where its journey began, the upcoming extravaganza promises an unforgettable night celebrating the promotion’s evolution from a pioneering vision in Bahrain to a powerhouse of global combat sports.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“For this monumental occasion, we’ve put together the most exceptional fight card possible. BRAVE 100 is more than just another event; it’s our tribute to the foundation that made us who we are, a celebration of the excellence we’ve achieved today, and a statement of confidence in the incredible future ahead.”

The BRAVE 100 card will feature a triple-header of World Championship bouts, showcasing elite talent from across the globe and highlighting Bahrain’s own MMA excellence.

In the main event, hometown hero Hamza Kooheji will challenge Borislav Nikolić for the BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Championship, igniting national pride and setting the stage for an explosive showdown.

The co-main event will crown the first-ever BRAVE CF Flyweight World Champion, as undefeated phenom Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev collides with the relentless Gerard “The Animal” Burns in a clash of lightning-fast precision and power.

Rounding out the World Championship trifecta, Mohammad “The Latest” Fakhreddine will look to etch his name in the record books by becoming the first-ever three-division BRAVE CF World Champion when he takes on Alex “Da Killa King” Lohoré for the Interim Super Welterweight World Title — a contest that promises fireworks from start to finish.

Adding more heat to the monumental card, fans can expect six thrilling supporting matchups featuring a mix of seasoned competitors and emerging prospects, including Rami Hamed, Rasul “Dana” Magomedov, Mohamed Alsameea, and Hussain Al Kurdi, among others — all eager to make their mark on this historic stage.

From World Championship glory to breakout performances, BRAVE 100 encapsulates the heart and spirit of the organization’s global journey — one that began in Bahrain and continues to inspire millions worldwide.

Tickets for BRAVE 100 are now available. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for what promises to be one of the most significant nights in MMA history.

BRAVE 100
Isa Town, Bahrain
Friday, November 7

BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Championship
(C) Borislav Nikolić vs. (#2) Hamza Kooheji

BRAVE CF Flyweight World Championship
(#1) Muhammad Mokaev vs. Gerard Burns

BRAVE CF Interim Super Welterweight World Championship
Mohammad Fakhreddine vs. (#2) Alex Lohoré

Super Welterweight Bout
Rasul Magomedov vs. Bahatebole Batebolati

Super Welterweight Bout
(#5) Rami Hamed vs. Mohamed Salem

Flyweight Bout
Mohamed Alsameea vs. Mahmoud Amr

Women’s Strawweight Bout
Mim Grubb vs. Fabiola Nascimento

Women’s Strawweight Bout
Aarti Khatri vs. Arofat Toirova

Lightweight Bout
Hussain Al Kurdi vs. Nour Jopa

*Note: Fights and bout order subject to change.

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 800 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.
