Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, brought two of its top athletes, Hamza “Pride of Bahrain” Kooheji and Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev, to the British School of Bahrain on Wednesday, October 29, for a special outreach program centered on anti-bullying — a cornerstone of the promotion’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives leading up to BRAVE 100.

[CLICK HERE FOR THE PHOTO GALLERY]

In a surprise appearance that sent waves of excitement through the campus, both men spoke passionately about the values that define true martial artists — discipline, respect, and integrity — emphasizing that real strength is found not in aggression, but in mindset and character.

Hamza Kooheji, No. 2-ranked Bantamweight Contender, stated:

“It’s always an honor to connect with the next generation and remind them that martial arts is about more than just fighting; it’s about respect, humility, and self-control. These kinds of initiatives are vital in shaping a positive and empowered community. I’m proud to be part of it.”

Mummad Mokaev, No. 1-ranked Flyweight Contender, stated:

“Spending time with the kids today was incredible. Even with training and preparation for my fight, moments like these remind me why we do what we do. It’s about making an impact beyond the cage.”

Throughout the visit, students engaged in open discussions about bullying, self-discipline, and mutual respect. Meanwhile, Kooheji and Mokaev shared personal stories of overcoming challenges inside and outside the cage. The interaction highlighted how sportsmanship and compassion go hand-in-hand with competition.

This school visit marks another chapter in BRAVE CF’s ongoing CSR campaign, reinforcing its mission to inspire positive change through martial arts — an ethos that continues to resonate globally as the organization approaches its historic milestone event.

BRAVE 100 is set to take place at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain, on Friday, November 7, featuring a lineup of world-class mixed martial artists and World Championship bouts.

There, Kooheji is set to challenge Serbia’s Borislav Nikolić for the BRAVE CF Bantamweight MMA World Championship in the main event. Meanwhile, Mokaev takes on Ireland’s Gerard “The Animal” Burns for the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Title in the co-headliner.

Tickets for BRAVE 100 are now on sale.

