BRAVE CF Starts 2026 Strong, Lays Foundation For Defining 10th Anniversary Year

The new chapter of BRAVE Combat Federation began with a roar that echoed far beyond the walls of Aleksandar Nikolić Hall, as a sold-out crowd in Belgrade, Serbia, witnessed a night charged with adrenaline, drama, and defining moments at BRAVE CF 104 last Saturday, February 14.

Twelve bouts ignited the Serbian capital, and by the time the dust settled, the message was unmistakable.

BRAVE CF has entered its 10th year with a promise of something even greater on the horizon. Finishes came fast, tensions ran high, and the unpredictable nature of mixed martial arts was on full display from the first bell to the last.

At cageside, BRAVE CF President Mohammed Shahid soaked in the spectacle with visible pride.

“I am still riding the high from the fights. It was an incredible night where you saw everything unfold in a single event,” he said.

The evening delivered stunning twists that reshaped expectations. Brazil’s Luciano Palhano walked into hostile territory and turned silence into his greatest ally, dismantling hometown favorite Nikola Joksović with calculated dominance in a super welterweight joust.

Palhano imposed his will through relentless takedowns, punishing ground offense, and suffocating control, leaving no doubt on the scorecards after three commanding rounds.

Shockwaves struck as well when Georgian powerhouse Genadi Jorjoliani shattered the unbeaten aura of Russian heavyweight Danylo Voievodkin.

A crushing right hand from Jorjoliani sent Voievodkin to the canvas, and a storm of elbows forced the stoppage, stunning fans who had expected a very different outcome.

“That is the nature of combat sports. You never truly know what is going to happen,” Shahid reflected.

Beyond the upsets, several warriors carved out unforgettable performances. Reigning BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion Borislav Nikolić delivered a walk-off knockout that sent the arena into a frenzy against Portugal’s Matheus Malta in a 64-kilogram catchweight contest.

In the lightweight ranks, Ramazan Gitinov proved his resilience in a razor-close battle with Artur Arutyunyan, emerging victorious after a grueling contest.

Meanwhile, Bahraini prospect Kurban Idrisov announced his arrival in emphatic fashion by overpowering veteran Artem Buloychik in a 73-kilogram catchweight duel.

“BRAVE CF and the Serbian MMA Federation made sure to put up a card that could guarantee a fantastic night of action. From there, it was up to the fighters, and they absolutely delivered an incredible show,” Shahid stated.

The success of BRAVE CF 104 now fuels a larger vision. From its birth in 2016, the organization has surged across continents, hosting over 100 events in 38 countries and showcasing more than 900 athletes from over 90 nations.

What once began as a bold idea has evolved into a global movement shaping the future of the sport.

“This marks the 10th year of BRAVE. This is the year when you will witness the true x-factor of everything BRAVE Combat Federation has been building over the past decade,” Shahid declared.

