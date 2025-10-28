BRAVE CF Taps National Transport As Official Transportation Provider For BRAVE 100

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, has announced its partnership with National Transport Co. as the Official Transportation Partner for BRAVE 100, the monumental centennial event taking place on Friday, November 7, at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“We are proud to welcome National Transport as our Official Transportation Partner for BRAVE 100. This historic milestone is more than just a fight card; it’s a celebration of Bahrain’s pioneering role in global combat sports. National Transport’s commitment to excellence and reliability perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver a world-class experience for our athletes, fans, and partners. We thank them for their invaluable support in making BRAVE 100 an unforgettable homecoming.”

BRAVE 100 marks a full-circle moment for the promotions as it returns to its birthplace with an unprecedented month-long celebration honoring the athletes, innovators, and visionaries who have shaped BRAVE CF’s global legacy.

Fans can look forward to exclusive showcases, special tributes, and legacy moments leading up to the blockbuster extravaganza, which will feature an electrifying night of world-class competition and cultural pride.

At the top of the card, Bahrain’s own Hamza Kooheji challenges Borislav Nikolić for the BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Championship, igniting hometown passion in the main event.

Also featured on the card are two historic World Title clashes. Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev faces Gerard “The Animal” Burns for the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Championship. Meanwhile, Mohammad “The Latest” Fakhreddine aims to etch his name in history by becoming the first three-division BRAVE CF World Champion when he meets Alex “Da Killa King” Lohoré for the Interim Super Welterweight World Title.

With National Transport ensuring seamless and reliable mobility for competitors, officials, and dignitaries, BRAVE 100 promises to be a spectacle of excellence and unity — a true reflection of Bahrain’s vision to stand at the forefront of global sports and entertainment.

Tickets are now on sale, with the full bout lineup to be revealed in the coming weeks.

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.

ABOUT NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION CO.

National Transport Co. is the Kingdom of Bahrain’s leading provider of passenger and corporate transportation solutions, offering reliable, safe, and premium mobility services for major events, government initiatives, and private clients. With a strong commitment to excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, National Transport Co. has established itself as a trusted partner for high-profile engagements, delivering seamless travel experiences across the Kingdom.