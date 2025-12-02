Home>Sports>Mixed Martial Arts>BRAVE CF Welcomes Undefeated Ukrainian Powerhouse Danylo Voievodkin
BRAVE CF Welcomes Undefeated Ukrainian Powerhouse Danylo Voievodkin

Danylo Voievodkin

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, has officially strengthened its ranks with the signing of undefeated Ukrainian heavyweight contender Danylo Voievodkin.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“Danylo Voievodkin is a phenomenal talent with a rare blend of power, technique, and a true finisher’s instinct. Athletes like him represent the future of global mixed martial arts, and we are thrilled to welcome him into the BRAVE CF family. Our heavyweight division continues to evolve, and Danylo’s arrival elevates it even further.”

Danylo Voievodkin, BRAVE CF Heavyweight Athlete, stated:

“Joining BRAVE CF is a huge opportunity for me. This platform gives me the chance to test myself against the best while showcasing what I can truly do. I’m grateful for the trust BRAVE CF has shown, and I’m ready to make a powerful impact as the newest heavyweight on the roster.”

Holding an immaculate professional record of 7-0, Voievodkin arrives with a perfect finishing rate, having produced five knockouts and two submissions. He carved his path through the regional scene before capturing international attention with a stunning 73-second submission victory on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024. This performance signaled his readiness for the global stage.

His combat sports pedigree is equally striking, as he is a two-time Ukrainian champion in professional K-1, a runner-up in the European Muay Thai Grand Prix, a national titleholder in combat sambo and hand-to-hand combat, an eight-time Ukrainian champion in kyokushin karate, a European kyokushin karate champion, and the owner of a 10-2 kickboxing record.

Voievodkin’s arrival adds further depth and danger to a heavyweight division currently reigned over by the explosive Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko, setting the stage for compelling clashes in the near future.

The Ukrainian powerhouse is expected to make his promotional debut soon, generating anticipation among fans eager to witness his first steps inside the BRAVE CF cage.

