BRAVE Combat Federation Announces 2025 End Of Year Award Winners

The sport of mixed martial arts witnessed some unforgettable moments in 2025, and BRAVE Combat Federation has recognized the athlete who defined the year with its End of Year Awards.

Fans from around the world voted through BRAVE CF’s social media channels, making this recognition a true celebration of audience favorites and elite performance.

The awards honor fighters across categories, showcasing the skill, grit, and determination that make the world’s fastest-growing and most global MMA organization an elite platform for excellence.

Knockout of the Year

Bulgarian powerhouse Plamen Penchev authored an explosive introduction to a much wider audience at BRAVE CF 97 back in July.

Facing France’s Sofiane Bouafia, Penchev needed only 54 seconds to deliver a looping right hand that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas, igniting the crowd at Burgas Arena.

His promotional debut instantly earned him the Knockout of the Year award and cemented his reputation as a rising force in the middleweight division.

Penchev’s one-punch destruction signals the arrival of a fighter whose name will be synonymous with explosive finishes.

Submission of the Year

Courtesy of his scintillating performance at BRAVE CF 96 in June, Borislav Nikolić earned the Submission of the Year, authoring a masterful guillotine choke against then-divisional king Nicholas Hwende.

The Serbian superstar endured a grueling battle over multiple rounds before seizing the decisive moment in the fourth.

The victory crowned Nikolić as the new BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion and marked the eighth submission win of his career, a testament to his precision and finishing pedigree.

Breakout Fighter of the Year

Indian standout Owais Yaqoob dominated the Breakout Fighter category after an impressive campaign in 2025.

At BRAVE CF 98 this past September, Yaqoob submitted Filipino newcomer Ian Paul Lora in the first round, announcing himself as a force to be reckoned with.

He continued his rise at BRAVE CF 103 last December, overwhelming Turkish debutant Mehmet Can Tasdoven with relentless clinch work, vicious knees, and ground strikes to secure another emphatic finish.

Yaqoob’s combination of composure and aggression marks him as one of the brightest new stars in BRAVE CF.

Fight of the Year

The instant-classic clash between Borislav Nikolić and Nicholas Hwende at BRAVE CF 96 also garnered the prestigious Fight of the Year award.

Fans and analysts alike praised the contest for its intensity, high-level strategy, and dramatic finish. Nikolić’s patience and tactical brilliance ultimately led to the fourth-round guillotine, proving that perseverance and skill can be just as dangerous as raw power.

Female Fighter of the Year (Special Award)

England’s Mim Grubb went unbeaten in 2025, showcasing technical skill and mental toughness across two high-profile outings.

At BRAVE CF 97, she claimed a unanimous decision, outworking Songul Karatorak over the course of three rounds.

She carried the momentum into the history-making BRAVE 100 last November by edging out former Shooto Brazil champion Fabiola Nascimento.

Grubb’s performances underscore her position as one of the most dependable and formidable strawweights in the promotion.

The crowning accolade went to Borislav Nikolić, whose 2025 campaign was defined by World Championship victories and historic moments.

After dethroning Nicholas Hwende at BRAVE CF 96, Nikolić proved his reign was no fluke by defeating Hamza Kooheji at BRAVE 100.

With a dramatic stoppage late in the fourth round, Nikolić solidified his authority over the bantamweight division.

