BRAVE Combat Federation Launches Bahrain Creators Program To Empower Local Storytellers

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, has launched the Bahrain Creators Program — a new platform designed to highlight the Kingdom’s dynamic community of visual innovators.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“This is more than an opportunity; it’s a movement. We invite every visionary in the Kingdom of Bahrain to share their artistry with the world and contribute to shaping the next chapter of mixed martial arts. Together, we can redefine how the sport is experienced.”

The initiative embodies BRAVE CF’s goal of extending its influence beyond the cage — turning moments of triumph, struggle, and emotion into lasting impressions that resonate worldwide. It calls on editors, filmmakers, and digital artists from Bahrain to reinterpret nearly a decade of the promotion’s legacy through their own distinct perspectives.

Participants will be given exclusive access to archived event footage to craft impactful short-form videos or cinematic pieces that capture the essence of the organization’s journey. Submissions will be judged on originality, visual flair, and emotional resonance, with top entries earning prizes and a chance to collaborate with the official BRAVE CF Media Team.

Running concurrently with BRAVE CF’s Global Editing Challenge, this program provides a spotlight on its worldwide campaign — a creative movement that transcends sport and connects people through the art of visual expression.

Editors and creatives can submit their work through BRAVE CF’s official social channels.

The announcement comes ahead of BRAVE 100, set for Friday, November 7, at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town. The landmark card will feature a triple-header of World Championship contests, headlined by Serbia’s Borislav Nikolić, who defends his BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Title against Bahrain’s own Hamza Kooheji.

The action continues with Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev battling Gerard “The Animal” Burns for the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Championship. Meanwhile, Mohammad “The Latest” Fakhreddine aims to etch his name in history by becoming the first three-division titleholder in BRAVE CF when he meets Alex “Da Killa King” Lohoré for the Interim Super Welterweight World Title.

Tickets are now available, and fans are encouraged to secure their spots early for what promises to be one of the most defining nights in MMA.

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.