BRAVE Combat Federation Partners With Mukta A2 Cinemas For BRAVE 100 Celebration

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, proudly announces its partnership with Mukta A2 Cinemas as the Official Cinema Partner for BRAVE 100, slated to take place on Friday, November 7, at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“We are thrilled to welcome Mukta A2 Cinemas as our Official Cinema Partner for BRAVE 100. Their commitment to providing exceptional entertainment experiences mirrors our mission to bring the spirit of BRAVE CF to fans across the world. As we return to where it all began, this collaboration underscores the importance of storytelling — on the big screen and inside the BRAVE Arena — and we’re thankful for their support in amplifying this milestone moment.”

Founded by legendary Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai, Mukta A2 Cinemas has rapidly established itself as one of India’s most dynamic cinema chains, delivering world-class multiplex experiences at accessible prices.

With 31 properties and 59 screens across India and a growing international presence in Bahrain, it continues to redefine affordable luxury in entertainment. The brand recently launched a stunning drive-in cinema at Bahrain Bay, offering audiences a safe and immersive movie experience under the stars.

The partnership with Mukta A2 Cinemas enhances the month-long celebration leading up to BRAVE 100, which will honor the athletes, pioneers, and visionaries who shaped BRAVE CF’s extraordinary journey.

Fans can look forward to exclusive showcases, legacy tributes, and a series of engaging events celebrating the promotion’s global influence — all culminating in one of the most anticipated nights in combat sports.

BRAVE 100 promises a stacked lineup of World Championship bouts, headlined by Bahrain’s own Hamza Kooheji, who takes on Borislav Nikolić for the BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Title.

In the co-main event, Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev faces Gerard “The Animal” Burns for the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Championship. Meanwhile, Mohammad “The Latest” Fakhreddine attempts to make history as BRAVE CF’s first-ever three-division World Champion when he collides with Alex “Da Killa King” Lohoré for the Interim Super Welterweight World Title.

Tickets for BRAVE 100 are now on sale.

We invite you to explore, engage, and experience the world of BRAVE CF

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.

ABOUT MUKTA A2 CINEMAS

Mukta A2 Cinemas, founded by the acclaimed Indian filmmaker Subhash Ghai, is one of India’s fastest-growing cinema chains dedicated to offering a premium multiplex experience at pocket-friendly prices. With 31 properties and 59 screens across India, as well as a six-screen multiplex in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Mukta A2 Cinemas continues to expand its international footprint. The company recently introduced a scenic drive-in cinema at Bahrain Bay, blending innovation, comfort, and community entertainment. Through its commitment to quality, accessibility, and cinematic excellence, Mukta A2 Cinemas aims to make movie-going a delightful experience for all audiences.