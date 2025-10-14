BRAVE Combat Federation Partners With Palavra Resort To Celebrate Landmark Homecoming At BRAVE 100

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, proudly announces its partnership with Palavra Resort, Bahrain’s premier luxury destination, for the historic BRAVE 100.

This collaboration unites two symbols of Bahraini excellence — global sports innovation and world-class hospitality — in a celebration of legacy, unity, and the Kingdom’s international stature.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“We are honored to welcome Palavra Resort as an official partner for this milestone moment in BRAVE CF history. BRAVE 100 is more than an event; it’s a homecoming — a celebration of how far we’ve come and where Bahrain stands today on the global stage. Palavra Resort, with its elegance and distinction, embodies the same spirit of excellence and ambition that defines BRAVE CF and the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Hisham Saleh, General Manager of Palavra Resort, stated:

“BRAVE 100 is more than a sporting milestone; it’s a reflection of Bahrain’s growing global presence and the excellence that begins at home. At Palavra Resort, we take pride in representing that same Bahraini spirit of innovation, hospitality, and heart. This partnership allows us to share the beauty of our island and its people with the world.”

On Friday, November 7, BRAVE CF returns to its birthplace with BRAVE 100, a monumental night of matchups at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain. This milestone marks the organization’s 100th premium live event, a testament to Bahrain’s vision of becoming a true epicenter of international sports.

BRAVE 100 is more than a showcase of world-class competition. It is a month-long celebration honoring the athletes, pioneers, and visionaries who built the promotion into a global movement. Fans can look forward to exclusive showcases, Hall of Fame inductions, and history-making moments, all culminating in a night of global athletic excellence that reflects Bahrain’s commitment to sports diplomacy and groundbreaking initiatives.

As part of this landmark partnership, Palavra Resort will serve as the exclusive F&B partner and official venue host for the off-cage festivities of the upcoming extravaganza. The five-star paradise will curate the Fan Expo, the BRAVE CF Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and the prestigious pre- and post-event celebrations, transforming the BRAVE 100 experience into a seamless fusion of sport, lifestyle, and luxury.

Known as the “Maldives of Bahrain,” Palavra Resort represents the pinnacle of refined living — where unparalleled luxury meets serene natural beauty. Its collaboration with BRAVE CF underscores Bahrain’s growing reputation as both a sports powerhouse and a premium global destination for leisure, culture, and entertainment.

BRAVE 100 promises to deliver a night of unforgettable action and celebration at Khalifa Sports City, where international mixed martial artists and fans will converge for a spectacle that unites the global sports community under the banner of Bahrain’s enduring legacy.

Tickets, along with details on the full bout lineup and surrounding activities, will be announced soon.

Stay Connected with BRAVE Combat Federation

We invite you to explore, engage, and experience the world of BRAVE CF

Official Website: www.bravecf.com

BRAVE CF TV: Download on Android & iOS or watch.bravecftv.com/

Connect with Our Global Community

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bravemmaf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bravemmaf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/bravemmaf

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bravemmaf

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@bravemmaf

Exclusive Insights and Professional Access

Newsletter: bravecf.com/newsletter

Media Accreditation: bravecf.com/media-accreditation

ABOUT BRAVE CF

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.

ABOUT PALAVRA RESORT

Palavra Resort is a premier five-star destination nestled along Manama’s northern shore, just minutes from the Bahrain Financial Harbour. Perfectly positioned on Reef Island in the heart of one of the Gulf’s and the world’s fastest-growing financial hubs, the resort offers an exceptional blend of urban convenience and island tranquility. Designed as Bahrain’s definitive benchmark for luxury living, serenity, and relaxation, Palavra Resort redefines the art of indulgence through its world-class amenities, breathtaking surroundings, and unparalleled hospitality.