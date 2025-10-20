BRAVE Combat Federation Welcomes MegaChips As Silver Sponsor For Historic BRAVE 100

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, proudly announces its partnership with MegaChips as the Silver Sponsor for the milestone BRAVE 100, taking place on Friday, November 7, at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“We are honored to have MegaChips on board as a Silver Sponsor for BRAVE 100. Their commitment to quality, authenticity, and excellence mirrors the same values that drive BRAVE CF’s global mission. Together, we look forward to delivering an unforgettable celebration of sportsmanship, culture, and innovation to fans around the world.”

Founded in 2013, MegaChips has earned the trust and loyalty of consumers through its dedication to quality, freshness, and authentic flavor. Known for its preservative-free products and bold approach to snack innovation, MegaChips continues to elevate the snacking experience for countless households. With its partnership with BRAVE CF, the brand will play a vital role in powering the biggest combat sports festival of the year.

Returning to its birthplace, BRAVE 100 is set to be an all-out homecoming event that celebrates the promotion’s extraordinary journey from a pioneering dream in Bahrain to a truly global combat sports juggernaut.

The month-long celebration surrounding BRAVE 100 will honor the athletes, pioneers, and visionaries who have defined the organization’s success, culminating in a mega-event that promises unmatched production, international star power, and legacy-defining moments.

The monumental card for BRAVE 100 will feature a triple-header of World Championship bouts, headlined by Bahrain’s own Hamza Kooheji, who challenges Borislav Nikolić for the BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Championship.

In addition, Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev and Gerard “The Animal” Burns will vie for the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Title. Meanwhile, Mohammad “The Latest” Fakhreddine looks to make history as the first-ever three-division BRAVE CF World Champion when he faces Alex “Da Killa King” Lohoré for the Interim Super Welterweight World Championship.

Tickets for BRAVE 100 are now on sale.

Stay Connected with BRAVE Combat Federation

We invite you to explore, engage, and experience the world of BRAVE CF

Official Website: www.bravecf.com

BRAVE CF TV: Download on Android & iOS or watch.bravecftv.com/

Connect with Our Global Community

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bravemmaf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bravemmaf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/bravemmaf

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bravemmaf

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@bravemmaf

Exclusive Insights and Professional Access

Newsletter: bravecf.com/newsletter

Media Accreditation: bravecf.com/media-accreditation

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.

ABOUT MEGACHIPS

Founded in 2013, MegaChips is a proudly homegrown brand committed to delivering authentic, preservative-free snack products that combine quality ingredients with bold flavors. With a mission to provide an experience of genuine goodness in every bite, MegaChips continues to redefine snacking culture through its dedication to freshness, taste, and innovation.