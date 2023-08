166 SHARES Share Tweet

Refurbishing School’s Recycling Cage: On the eve of the Brigada Eskwela, Andy Gammad, President of the Bagong Silangan Resource Collectors’ Association, a partner group of the EcoWaste Coalition, puts a new coat of lead-safe paint on the recycling cage of Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City. DepEd Order No. 4, series of 2017 requires the mandatory use of lead-safe paints in all preparatory, elementary and secondary schools to prevent children’s exposure to toxic lead.