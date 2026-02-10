Bringing local and overseas job opportunities to the public

EMPLOYMENT SECURED. Provincial Public Employment Service Office Head Engr. Egbert R. Robles, together with Eugene Santos, one of the jobseekers hired-on-the-spot by NCT Transnational Corp. as a Promo Assistant during the 2026 Ople Day Job Fair (Local and Overseas Employment), held today at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium in the City of Malolos, Bulacan, in celebration of the 99 th Birth Anniversary of Gat Blas F. Ople.

EMPLOYMENT SECURED. Provincial Public Employment Service Office Head Engr. Egbert R. Robles, together with Eugene Santos, one of the jobseekers hired-on-the-spot by NCT Transnational Corp. as a Promo Assistant during the 2026 Ople Day Job Fair (Local and Overseas Employment), held today at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium in the City of Malolos, Bulacan, in celebration of the 99 th Birth Anniversary of Gat Blas F. Ople.

PGB conducts 2026 Job Fair on Ople Day

CITY OF MALOLOS — In line with the commemoration of the 99th Birth Anniversary of Gat Blas F. Ople, the Provincial Government of Bulacan (PGB) through the Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PPESO) conducted the 2026 OPLE Day Job Fair (Local and Overseas Employment) on February 3, 2026 at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium in this city today.

A total of 2,500 jobseekers registered online for the job fair, which offered a wide range of employment opportunities through 31 local employers and nine international recruitment agencies licensed by the DMW, ensuring compliance with legal and ethical recruitment standards for overseas employment.

Among the first hires-on-the-spot, Eugene Santos expressed his gratitude after being hired by NCT Transnational Corp. as a Promo Assistant.

“Ito po ang unang beses kong sumali sa isang job fair, at labis akong nagpapasalamat sa pagkakataong ito. Excited na akong simulan ang aking trabaho bilang Promo Assistant at mapaunlad ang aking propesyonal na kakayahan. Tunay na nagbukas ng maraming oportunidad para sa akin ang job fair na ito,” he said.

The job fair also featured a One-Stop Shop Government Services, which enabled aspiring applicants to process essential documentary requirements for employment and business transactions in one venue, including the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Social Security System (SSS), PhilHealth, PAG-IBIG Fund, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In his message, Governor Daniel R. Fernando paid tribute to Gat Blas F. Ople and acknowledged his significant role in advancing labor and overseas employment policies in the country.

“Ang job fair natin ngayon ay alay natin sa alaala na Ka Blas. Patuloy din po tayo sa paghikayat sa pagpasok ng iba’t ibang kumpanya, proyekto, negosyo at pamumuhunan sa Bulacan. Ito ay upang matiyak natin na masigla ang lokal na ekonomiya at may nakalaang trabaho para sa bawat Bulakenyo,” the governor said.

The OPLE Day Job Fair 2026 forms part of the PGB’s continuing initiatives to strengthen employment facilitation, uphold workers’ welfare, and advance inclusive and sustainable development, in keeping with the principles and legacy of Gat Blas F. Ople.