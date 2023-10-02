British Council in the Philippines launches Alumni Awards celebrating Filipino talents who studied in the UK

443 SHARES Share Tweet

The first national Study UK Alumni Awards in the Philippines is now accepting nominations

2 October 2023, Manila – The British Council’s Study UK Alumni Awards is accepting applications until 22 October 2023.

The Study UK Alumni Awards recognises and honours the outstanding achievements of individuals who have enrolled at, or have received a qualification awarded by, a listed or registered UK Higher Education Institution from 2008 to 2023. The distinguished awards programme started recognising talented alumni worldwide in September 2014. For the first time since then, the British Council in the Philippines will be hosting the national-level awards in 2024.

“In our 45 years in the Philippines, the British Council has been privileged to witness the incredible talents that Filipinos has to offer. It is now high time that we shine the spotlight on these outstanding individuals and recognise their exceptional contributions through the Study UK Alumni Awards,” says Lotus Postrado, British Council in the Philippines’ Country Director.

The UK Alumni Awards honours and celebrates applicants who have made a mark in the following fields:

Science and Sustainability – Recognising alumni who have distinguished themselves through their career and achievements in the world of science and sustainability, and who can demonstrate the impact and scale of their achievements in their profession, and beyond. Areas of work could include, but are not limited to, climate action, clean energy, medicine, sustainable cities and communities, engineering, industry, and construction.

While this is the first time that the organisation is hosting the Study UK Alumni Awards in the Philippines, Filipino talents has long been recognised by the British Council. In 2018, renowned Filipina filmmaker and Chevening alumna Baby Ruth Villarama received the Global Alumni Award for Social Impact.

“I am very proud that so many Filipinos have chosen to study in universities across the UK. Our higher education institutions have long supported exceptional individuals from across the Philippines. I am delighted that, through these Alumni Awards, we have a new opportunity to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of Filipinos who studied in the UK, and their contribution to our communicates – both locally and globally,” shared Laure Beaufils, British Ambassador to the Philippines and Palau.

All alumni who are living outside the UK and have enrolled between 2008-2023 from an officially recognised body or received a recognised award from a UK higher education institution are encouraged to apply here.

All applications will be reviewed based on their impact (evidence of tangible impact, and scale of impact, of their work in their profession/community/society), UK influence (evidence of how their UK education has played a key influence in their success and impact), media traction (extent to which their success story is likely to resonate with local/regional/national media in your country of entry, or beyond), potential to influence and inspire (extent to which their story is likely to influence and inspire the next generation of prospective internationally mobile students in the Philippines to choose the UK as their study destination), and quality of application (top 10% applications will be reviewed by an internal/external in-country judging panel for the next stages).

Once the application period closes in October, twenty shortlisted applicants will be announced between November to December 2023. The four national winners will then be revealed between January to February 2024.

To know more, visit https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/after-your-studies/alumni-awards

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2021–22 we reached 650 million people.

In 2023, the British Council in the Philippines is marking our 45th anniversary, celebrating our commitment to building connections between the UK and the Philippines through our work in education, arts, English, and exams.

