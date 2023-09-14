British Council launches Connections Through Culture (CTC) grant for 2023-24 awarding up to PHP 700,000

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Connections through Culture (CTC) applications is now open for artistic collaborations between the UK and East Asian countries, supporting projects that tackle climate change, diversity and inclusion.

Manila – The British Council announces the launch of the Connections Through Culture (CTC) Grants for artists and cultural institutions, opening new opportunities for research, development and partnerships between the UK and the international community. Accepting applications until 23 October 2023, the grant is open for cultural organisations in the Philippines and across the ASEAN region. Up to £10,000 (PHP 700,000) will be awarded for projects highlighting collaboration between the UK and the Philippines, designed to encourage new connections and partnerships across a broad spectrum of artforms. In alignment with British Council’s commitment in responding to global challenges through arts, CTC particularly prioritise collaborative projects that tackle Climate Change as well as Diversity and Inclusion.

CTC is accepting applications for collaborations between the UK and the Philippines, as well as the following East Asian countries: Australia, Japan, Indonesia, mainland China, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, and New Zealand. Organisations with projects at any stage of development are welcome to apply. Each application must comprise of at least one UK applicant and one applicant from the Philippines with their project proposal timeline ending no later than 31 October 2024.

In announcing the grant programme, Lotus Postrado, Country Director at the British Council in the Philippines said: “The Connections Through Culture Grant programme supports exciting new arts and culture projects that continue to build international links with the UK.”

“These grants will support artists and organisations in sharing ideas, exploring new ways of working and reaching new audiences. In our 45 years in the Philippines, we have seen the exceptional talents of Filipinos and we look forward to supporting them through this grant. We are excited to watch their journey and we hope that their collaborations will inspire and engage our communities.”

The grants are an extension of the British Council’s ongoing efforts to build connections, understanding, and trust between people in the UK and overseas through the arts and creative industries.

Applications close on 23 October 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.britishcouncil.ph/programmes/arts/connections-through-culture-grants-2023.

Connections Through Culture

Established in August 2019 in Southeast Asia, the Connections Through Culture (CTC) grants have supported artistic collaborations between artists and arts organisations in the UK and Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. This programme was adapted from a wider CTC programme that has been running in China since 2006. Upon entering the sixth round this year, these grants have supported artistic innovations exploring the theme of inclusion, diversity, sustainability, among others.