British sex offender barred entry at NAIA, bragged of relations with 13-year-old boy

The British pedophile who was barred entry by the BI. (JERRY S. TAN)

A British national said to be a sex offender who is wanted in Australia was barred from entering the country by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the Briton as David Ian John Bishop, 39. He was intercepted at the NAIA terminal 3 last November 8 when he arrived aboard a Cathay Pacific flight from Hongkong.

Tansingco said Bishop was denied entry after the immigration officer saw his name registered a positive hit in the BI’s database. The hit indicated that the passenger is subject of an Interpol notice alerting law enforcers worldwide about his record as a pedophile who is liable to commit sex crimes against children.

Bishop is reportedly wanted in New South Wales, Australia where he was charged for sexual exploitation, prostitution and crimes against children.

Authorities alleged that in 2017 the Briton engaged in online chat with another person wherein he invited the latter to join him in engaging in sexual activities with minors.

Unknown to Bishop, the person he talked to later reported the matter to the police who then monitored and recorded their subsequent conversations.

Their conversations were described as explicit and graphic and the suspect was heard bragging that he was in a relationship with a 13-year-old Asian boy.

On June 3, 2017 he was arrested and admitted during interrogation that he owned the email address and phone number associated with the taped conversations.