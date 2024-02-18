British sex offender barred entry on Valentine’s Day

222 SHARES Share Tweet

A British national tagged as sex offender by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) was refused entry at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) last February 14, Valentine’s Day.

In a report to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the British was identified as Mark Andrew Bowman, 54. He was stopped by BI officers upon his arrival in Cebu on board a Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore and was said to be planning to enter the country and stay in Brgy. Basak, Lapu-Lapu City for almost a month.

As a consequence of the exclusion, his name has been included in the BI’s blacklist, effectively barring him from re-entering the country in the future.

Bowman was identified as a registered sex offender under Section 29(A)3 of Philippine immigration laws, after the BI received information from government intelligence sources that he was previously convicted for gross indecency wherein the victim is a ten-year-old child.

He was immediately flagged after his name appeared in the BI’s list of foreigners who were previously convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude.

“We commend the swift and decisive action of our immigration officers at MCIA in intercepting this sexual predator, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the integrity of our borders,” said Tansingco.

Bowman was immediately boarded on the next available flight back to his country of origin.