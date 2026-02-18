British sex offender nabbed by BI-FSU in Romblon

The British national being apprised of his rights by a BI-FSU operative during his arrest. (JERRY S. TAN)

A British national tagged as a registered sex offender in his home country was nabbed during an enforcement operation in Sta. Fe, Romblon by operatives of the Bureau of Immigration – Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU).

BI-FSU Chief Rendel Ryan Sy, in his report, identified the fugitive as Andrew Charles Beaumont, 47. He was arrested on February 16 at Sitio Cabalian pursuant to a mission order issued earlier this month and in coordination with the Philippine National Police–Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IG), PNP Intelligence Group Regional Intelligence Unit 4-B, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Romblon Provincial Field Unit, Regional Intelligence Division Police Regional Office Romblon Tracker Team and government intelligence forces.

Sy said that based on records, Beaumont is a registered sex offender in the United Kingdom and is subject to a life-long Sexual Offence Notification Order issued in 2012.

He said Beaumont was also convicted in Australia in 2009 on multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of a minor and court records showed that the former teacher was sentenced to four years and six months of imprisonment, with a three-year non-parole period, after engaging in repeated sexual activity with a 15-year-old victim over a six-week period.

At the time of his arrest, Beaumont was allegedly providing diving lessons and demonstrating scuba equipment for a fee. He is reportedly known in the area for managing a local diving business.

Meanwhile, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that based on initial verification with the BI database, Beaumont last arrived in the Philippines on September 19, 2022 and was admitted as a temporary visitor.

Sandoval said records show that his last authorized extension expired in November 2023, rendering him an overstaying alien.

Beaumont will remain in the BI Warden’s Facility (BIWF) while he faces the deportation charge filed against him, she added.