Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – On June 21, 2023, thousands of Senior and Junior High School Students from General Tinio, Nueva Ecija participated in the National Security Awareness Drive dubbed as “Project UniVISITy” launched by the Northern Luzon Command, Armed Forces of the Philippines (NOLCOM, AFP).

In coordination with the 7th Infantry (Kaugnay) Division of the Philippine Army, Bago High School, Rio Chico High School, and Pias High School were the three schools that became the latest beneficiaries of this youth advocacy program.

Project UniVISITy, a collaborative endeavor between the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) and the Situational Awareness and Knowledge Management (SAKM) Cluster of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF ELCAC), aims to empower students with vital knowledge to safeguard themselves against recruitment schemes employed by communist terrorist groups.

“Our objective is to create a generation of informed and discerning youth who can actively contribute to the safety and security of our nation,” said LTGEN. FERNYL G BUCA PA., Commander of Northern Luzon Command.

“Through Project UniVISITy, we aim to equip students with the necessary tools to distinguish between genuine opportunities and the dangerous recruitment tactics employed by communist terrorist groups,” the NOLCOM Commander added.

The program encompasses various educational activities and initiatives, designed to engage students and foster critical thinking. By leveraging interactive platforms and informative sessions, Project UniVISITy enables students to recognize and counter the deceptive tactics used by extremist organizations.

It can be recalled that NOLCOM successfully launched the said program on November 28, 2022, at the Jose V. Yap National High School in Tarlac City and was cascaded to 4,000 senior high school students in Tarlac National High School on February 28, 2022.

NOLCOM’s Project UniVISITy is poised to make a lasting impact on students, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to protect themselves and contribute to the lasting peace, security, and development in north and central Luzon.