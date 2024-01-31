Building back homes and hope : Habitat Philippines, partners turn over core houses to Typhoon Odette-affected families

471 SHARES Share Tweet

(TALISAY CITY, Cebu) Expanding its Typhoon Odette Disaster Response Program, Habitat for Humanity Philippines, together with its partners and donors, turned over new core houses to 27 disaster-affected families on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, enabling them to welcome the new year with a new home.

Joining Habitat Philippines’ Interim Deputy National Director Ariane Aliggayu in the house dedication ceremony were Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas, Jr., representatives of the project’s donors, officers of Barangay Mohon, and the homeowners.

Habitat Philippines volunteers and advocates Miss International 2023 3rd runner-up Nicole Borromeo and Miss Universe Philippines Charity 2021 Victoria Velasquez Vincent also participated in the event.

Each 24 sqm core house unit comes with a toilet and provision for a kitchen. The families rendered 400 hours of sweat equity to help build their own homes.

Through the commitment and support of its donors, Habitat Philippines’ Typhoon Odette disaster response program has helped 2,081 families in Cebu, Southern Leyte, and Negros Occidental through various interventions including distribution of hygiene, household, and shelter repair kits; house repair; and house reconstruction.