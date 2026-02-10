Building ways of hope and change in Mindoro communities through DSWD’s PAMANA

332 SHARES Share Tweet

In the barangays nestled between the mountains and coastlines of Mindoro island, change does not always arrive with grand ceremonies. Sometimes, it comes in the form of a newly-built classroom, a concrete road, or a multi-purpose building that stands firm against the storm.

Through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the PAMANA (Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan) Program continues to bring hope to communities affected by conflict and vulnerability. More than providing assistance, the program creates real opportunities—strengthening livelihoods, supporting education, and building infrastructure that improves everyday life.

In Oriental Mindoro, eight towns have benefited from the PAMANA projects: Victoria, Gloria, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalakaw, Socorro, and Bansud. In Occidental Mindoro, five municipalities—Magsaysay, San Jose, Rizal, Calintaan, and Sablayan—have also experienced the impact of the program.

In Barangay Bagong Lupa in Gloria town, the need for classrooms was once a serious concern. Floodwaters in 2008 washed away the school’s original buildings, forcing the community to rebuild and rely on temporary structures so children could continue learning. Space was limited, and some classes had to share rooms.

“Noon pong ang Bagong Lupa Elementary School, noong panahong hindi pa nagagawa ang classroom, ang isang silid-aralan na galing sa PAMANA, ay talagang kulang po ang silid-aralan ng mga bata,” Barangay head Richard Labay said as he recalled those days.

For teachers and students—many of whom are indigenous peoples (IPs)—the new classroom built through DSWD’s PAMANA made a meaningful difference.

“Natulungan po kami ng DSWD, sa bigay po nitong classroom na to. So malaking tulong po iyon sa mag-aaral lalo na kalahati nga po ng aming estudyante ay mga IP kaya para na sa kanila po ay naiimprove nila yung kumpiyansa nila sa sarili, dahil syempre komportable po sila, maayos po ang kanilang classroom,” Rochelle Florendo, a teacher at Bagong Lupa Elementary School, shared.

With a safe and comfortable learning space, students now attend classes with greater confidence, and teachers are better able to focus on guiding young minds toward a brighter future.

In Sitio Panoban, Barangay Lisap in Bongabong, access to education and livelihood used to depend on weather conditions. The rough road leading into the community always turn muddy and nearly impassable during heavy rains.

“Dati po nung wala pa pong kalsada itong aming sitio dito sa looban ng Sitio Panoban, talaga kami po ay nahihirapan lalo na sa mga bata na nag aaral, minsan pag naulan lalo na’t nakabihis sila,” Sitio Leader Julio Ram-oy pointed out.

Today, with the concreted access road constructed through DSWD’s PAMANA, mobility has improved dramatically. Children can now travel to school safely; farmers can transport their produce more efficiently; and small vendors are now able to enter the community to sell goods. What used to be a daily hardship has become a pathway to opportunity.

Meanwhile, in Barangay Panaytayan in Mansalay town, the construction of a multi-purpose building has provided security during times of calamity. Previously, the open covered court offered little protection for evacuees, especially Mangyan families whose homes are often made of light materials.

Agbong Ehoy, also a barangay leader emphasized its value. “Para po sa akin, itong multi-purpose building at bleacher ng aming gym, malaking tulong po para sa amin kasi pag may mga kalamidad tulad ng bagyo, pwedeng masisilungan ito,” he said.

The structure now serves as a reliable evacuation center and a venue for community activities, reinforcing both safety and unity.

Central to the success of the PAMANA Program is its community-driven approach. Residents themselves identify priority projects, participate in planning, and work together to ensure proper implementation. This process not only addresses real needs but also strengthens collective responsibility.

Across the island of Mindoro, these projects stand as living proof that when government and community move together, peace and progress are not distant ideals—they become everyday realities. (KI)