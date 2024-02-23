BukSU, DOST train health researchers through R&D clinic

222 SHARES Share Tweet

To boost Northern Mindanao’s research and development (R&D) capabilities, Bukidnon State University (BukSU) and the Department of Science and Technology train 20 health researchers through the conduct of a Research and Development (R&D) Clinic on February 19-20, 2024 at its main campus in Malaybalay City.

Participants were immersed in enlightening workshops and interactive sessions facilitated by the DOST Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD) and resulted in seven (7) fundable R&D proposals.

The researchers were capacitated in effectively identifying and addressing field gaps in critical areas such as Disease Management, Disaster Risk Reduction Management, Health of Vulnerable Populations, Maternal, Newborn, Child Health, Mental Health, and Nutrition and Food Security.

Dr. Carina Joane V. Barroso, Vice-President for Research, Extension, and Innovations at BukSU, deeply appreciates DOST’s unwavering support and assistance. She remarked, “In these challenging times, where external funding is a beacon of hope for many, your help has been invaluable, particularly to our university. It has empowered us to pursue our research endeavors with greater vigor and resolve.”

The collaboration between Bukidnon State University and DOST highlights their collective efforts to drive scientific and technological advancement for the benefit of the Filipino people. Through initiatives like the R&D Clinic, the partners remain steadfast in their commitment to promoting research excellence, disseminating knowledge, and developing an innovative ecosystem.

“The event allowed us researchers to familiarize ourselves with the essential do’s and don’ts in writing fundable research proposals. Moreover, it deepened our understanding of PCHRD’s agenda thrusts and priorities, along with the required documentary requirements,” said one of the participants.

The DOST Team comprised Dr. Sarah Jane Jimenez (S&T Fellow, RDMD), Mr. Jules Carl Celebrado (Program Head, Mental Health R&D), Mr. Jemuel Joshua Austria (Project Manager, Mental Health R&D), Ms. Ma. Anne L. Lobete (Project Manager, DRR-CCAH R&D), Engr. Linreb G. Mondero, and Engr. Jessa Aromin (NorMinCoHRD Staff). (Linreb G. Mondero/DOST-X).

