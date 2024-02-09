Bureau of Fire Protection personnel help load food packs

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) are joined by volunteers from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in the loading of family food packs (FFP) in trucks provided by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) at the DSWD Warehouse in Cabuyao, Laguna on Friday (February 9).

Some 17,000 boxes of food packs will be loaded in 10 OCD trucks.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian directed the continuous dispatch of relief aid to Mindanao in one of the agency’s largest disaster response efforts.

The DSWD chief’s order is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to intensify the provision of assistance to families affected by disasters in the Davao Region through a whole-of-government approach.