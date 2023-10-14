CAAP airports gear up for Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Undas 2023

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said all CAAP-run airports are already preparing for Undas 2023 in line with the directive of Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime J. Bautista’s “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos.”

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonios said all CAAP commercial airports are currently operating on heightened alert status in response to the recently reported bomb jokes and threats; and this reinforcement of security measures will be maintained in anticipation of the upcoming Undas holidays.

Under International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annex 17 Standard 4.4 1, airport security personnel on duty shall ensure that passengers and their baggage are screened thoroughly prior boarding the aircraft.

To further ensure safe, secure, reliable and convenient air travel for passengers, all 12 Area Managers handling all CAAP-operated airports with commercial flights nationwide shall ensure the observance of maximum deployment of service and security personnel. Therefore, a “no leave” policy will be implemented during the entire duration of Oplan Biyaheng Ayos.

Aside from these measures, CAAP, together with local authorities including PNP-AVSEU, OTS, DOT, CAB, and airlines, are working in coordination for efficient processing of passengers, especially at the check-in counters. CAAP requested additional deployment of personnel from airline stakeholders in order to accommodate the increase in travelers.

Malasakit Help Desks and hotlines manned by duty officers are also set-up to accommodate passenger concerns.

CAAP reminds all passengers who will be traveling internationally to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled flight to avoid any inconvenience.