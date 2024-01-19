CAAP announces flight diversions at Davao Airport due to shear line

305 SHARES Share Tweet

THREE domestic flights at Davao International Airport (DIA) were diverted due to bad weather conditions caused by shear line yesterday, January 18.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Davao Region reported that Included among the affected flights are CebGo with routes from Zamboanga to Davao and Cagayan to Davao, as well as a PALex flight originating from Manila.

Meanwhile, DIA Area Center 11 Manager Rex Obcena said that the airport’s flood drain systems are being monitored to ensure no clogs to prevent airside flooding.

The local government of Davao City has mandated the implementation of work-from-home arrangements due to persistent rains. However, CAAP-Davao Region has required safety engineering units to attend to their duties.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said that all previously diverted flights have successfully returned to DIA on January 19, seamlessly restoring normal operations.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Operations Center reported that weather remains clear with no signs of rainfall, Apolonio added.