CAAP clarifies social media post re: Non-stop Flights

INACCURATE.

This was how the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) denied a post circulating over social media regarding “non-stop” flights between the Bulacan Airstrip and Laoag Airport.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said the Authority confirms that there are no special or unauthorized flight operations in either facility.

He said all movements recorded in these airports are limited to regular and scheduled flights.

CAAP, Apolonio added, remains committed to maintaining transparent and accountable aviation operations and encourages the public to rely only on verified information from official sources.