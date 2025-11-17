Home>News>CAAP clarifies social media post re: Non-stop Flights
CAAP clarifies social media post re: Non-stop Flights

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio denies social media post regarding non-stop flights. (JERRY S. TAN)

INACCURATE.

This was how the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) denied a post circulating over social media regarding “non-stop” flights between the Bulacan Airstrip and Laoag Airport.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said the Authority confirms that there are no special or unauthorized flight operations in either facility.

He said all movements recorded in these airports are limited to regular and scheduled flights.

CAAP, Apolonio added, remains committed to maintaining transparent and accountable aviation operations and encourages the public to rely only on verified information from official sources.

DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

