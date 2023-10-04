CAAP hosts approved Training Organizations Summit

Director General Captain Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo welcoming the 130 participants of the Summit from various Approved Training Organizations. (JERRY S. TAN)

Director General Captain Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo welcoming the 130 participants of the Summit from various Approved Training Organizations. (JERRY S. TAN)

166 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced that over 120 participants from different flying schools including Accountable Managers, Quality Managers and Heads of Training actively joined the Approved Training Organizations Summit it hosted on Monday, October 2, 2023.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said the significant event, organized through the initiative of the Licensing and Certification Department (LCD) of the Flight Standards Inspectorate Service (FSIS), aimed to enhance safety and standards in aviation training. It included updates from the Training Organizations Certification and Inspection Division (TOCID) and LCD; lectures on Single Pilot Human Factors and Threat and Error Management, Competency-Based Training Assessment, Corrective Action Plan: Close Loop. Additionally, specialized workshops were conducted, such as the Corrective Action Plan Workshop for Quality Managers and the Threat and Error Management Workshop for Heads of Training.

One of the summit’s highlights was the Accountable Managers executive meeting, with CAAP’s Captain Florendo C. Aquino, Acting Chief of FSIS, Atty. Nestor Pasano, Chief of the LCD, and Captain Edgardo Diaz, who facilitated discussions on both administrative and operational concerns within training organizations.

DOTr Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Usec. Roberto Cecilio Lim attended the event together with CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo, and Deputy Director General for Operations Captain Edgardo G. Diaz, who actively supported the activity.

Director General Captain Tamayo emphasized that CAAP conducted the ATO Summit as part of its commitment to maintain transparent and effective communication with its stakeholders as well as to provide guidance to ATOs in regard to CAAP’s recommended Audit Procedures tool, future plans, and safety enhancement.

The summit stands as a testament to CAAP’s undertaking towards a safer and more informed aviation community, he said.