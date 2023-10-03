CAAP Iloilo International Airport feted for ISO-EMS certification

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) spokesman Eric Apolonio announced that the CAAP- Iloilo International Airport received recognition from the Iloilo Provincial Council through Resolution No. 2023-744.

Apolonio said Resolution 2023-744 is also known as the “Resolution Congratulating the Officers and Employees of the Iloilo International Airport for having been Awarded and Certified as ISO 14001:2015 or the Environmental Management System Certificate by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) as presented by the Bureau Veritas.”

On September 14, 2023, he said the Iloilo International Airport was awarded the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System (EMS) Certification by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and international certification body Bureau Veritas for its sustainable airport operations and practices.

Iloilo International Airport Manager Manuela Luisa Palma and Area Center 6 Manager Engr. Eusebio “Joebon” Monserate both expressed their gratitude for the continued support of the CAAP management, the local and provincial government units of Iloilo, and the entire airport team in achieving this success.

“CAAP continues to align its operations with international environmental standards, setting a benchmark for other airports to follow and it shall continue to uphold these standards towards a greener and more sustainable future for Philippine aviation, Apolonio said.

Airports that comply with ISO 14001:2015 certifications will allow for an improved and more efficient resource management and it also creates a more sustainable infrastructure for its travelers, he added.