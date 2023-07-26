CAAP issues update on North Luzon airports amid ‘Egay’

249 SHARES Share Tweet

As Typhoon Egay continues to traverse the Northern Luzon region, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reports on the current situation on the ground, particulary at the airports it operates.

According to CAAP Eric Apolonio, Laoag International Airport’s flight operations have been halted due to the weather, but once the weather permits, the airport will be re-opened by afternoon. As reported by CAAP Area Center 1 Manager Ronald Estabillo, the airport’s international pre-departure area is also temporarily replacing the domestic pre-departure area as the latter will need repairing after incurring partial damages in its ceiling and doors.

Vigan Airport incurred minimal damages in its facilities while Lingayen Airport’s ramp is flooded due to heavy rainfall. Part of the roof (fascia board) of the airport’s fire station was also damaged due to strong winds.

Baguio Airport, Rosales Airport, and San Fernando Tower Facility meanwhile reported no damages while Tuguegarao Airport continues to experience strong winds and rain. The airport has halted its flight operations for the day as commercial electricity has been down. While no major damages have been observed, minor flooding at the airport’s taxiway has been reported.

Basco Airport, Cauayan Airport, and Palanan Airport continue to experience strong winds and rain. The airports reported no damages to its facilities and commercial electricity remains available and San Jose Airport’s Cebgo flight to and from Manila have been cancelled affecting a total of 155 passengers, even as Iba Airport continues to experience strong winds and rain but reported no damages to its facilities.

CAAP Area Center 1 is composed of the following airports: Laoag International Airport, Vigan Airport, Baguio Airport, Lingayen Airport, Rosales Airport, and San Fernando Tower Facility.

CAAP Area Center 2 is composed of the following airports: Tuguegarao Airport, Basco Airport, Cauayan Airport, Bagabag Airport , Itbayat Airport, and Palanan Airport.

CAAP Area Center 3 is composed of the following airports: Plaridel Airport, Iba Airport, Baler Airport, Alabat Airport, Calapan Airport, Lubang Airport, Jomalig Airport, Mamburao Airport, Marinduque Airport, San Jose Airport, Pinamalayan Airport, Wasig Airport, and Romblon Airport.

Apolonio said CAAP reminds passengers to prioritize their safety and cooperate with airport and airline authorities during this weather disturbance. Travelers are advised to contact their respective airlines for any changes to their flight schedules, alternative arrangements, or further information.