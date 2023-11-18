CAAP reports on status of Davao Occidental quake-affected airports

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) issued a report on the status of its airports located near the magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Davao Occidental which occurred at 4:14 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2023.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said that as per General Santos Airport Manager Joel Gavina, the terminal building of General Santos Airport sustained some minor damages. Hairline cracks were noted on some of the airport’s columns. The airport’s control tower was able to facilitate the departure of two commercial flights. Fortunately, all passengers and employees are safe and accounted for. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, Davao International Airport, Cotabato Airport, and Mati Airport reported no damages in its facilities as reported by Davao Airport Area Manager Engr. Rex Obcena to CAAP Director General Capt. Manuel Antonio Tamayo.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Davao Occidental and other parts of Mindanao this afternoon. Sarangani was also affected by the quake.

CAAP’s Operations Center and Airport Safety Officers, as well as airport engineers are continuously monitoring the status of the airports in view of possible aftershocks, Apolonio said.