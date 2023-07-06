CAAP, South Korean embassy officials join hands to boost cooperation and air connectivity

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Authorities from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) welcomed a courtesy visit from South Korean embassy officials, aimed at encouraging coordination and enhancing connectivity between the two countries.

Last June 24, 2023, Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) officially welcomed the inaugural flight BX 7135 of Air Busan from Incheon, South Korea, carrying a total of 217 passengers. The flight departed Incheon Airport (ICN) at around 10:01m p.m. and arrived at BPIA at 1:12 AM, marking the beginning of daily Incheon-Bohol-Incheon flight operations.

The Incheon-Bohol-Incheon inaugural flight ceremony was joined by local government officials, including CAAP-BPIA’s acting airport manager, Anghelo B. Ibañez, representatives from partnered agencies, local media, and airline executives.

Acting airport manager Ibañez expressed his commitment to continually enhance the safety, accessibility, and convenience of passengers in BPIA. Ibañez said the new flight route will indeed create additional opportunities for tourism and business growth in Tagbilaran and the rest of mainland Bohol.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said that as the country’s primary aviation authority, remains committed to promote international partnerships that benefit the Philippine civil aviation industry. The enhanced cooperation between the CAAP and its South Korean counterpart is expected to pave the way for increased flights and routes to major tourism destinations.