CAAP stresses need for safe and regulatory compliance on use of drones

332 SHARES Share Tweet

AMID the growing use of drones across civil, commercial and defense sectors, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) underscored the the need to uphold safety and regulatory compliance in accordance with the Philippine Civil Aviation Regulations (PCAR).

At the Philippine Navy Drone Warfare Summit 2025 held from October 27 to 29 at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center, CAAP Director General retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario stressed the importance of regulatory oversight, safety and international alignment in unmanned aircraft operations.

“Effective regulation allows innovation to progress while maintaining the integrity of our airspace and the safety of those who use it,” Del Rosario said.

He added: “CAAP’s mission is to keep the skies open for progress while ensuring that safety always comes first. For drones, this means that every operator, aircraft, and activity must be authorized, trained, and monitored under consistent safety rules.”

It was learned from CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio that all drone operators are required to obtain an RPA Controller Certificate, complete accredited training and register with the Authority to ensure traceability and adherence to operational standards.

Apolonio said that as of October 2025, there are 1,432 active RPA Controller Certificate and Remote Pilot License holders nationwide which reflects stronger compliance and growing awareness among drone operators.

CAAP also reported a steady increase in registered drones and Special Permits for RPAS operations, mostly from aerial surveys, photography and drone shows, demonstrating public confidence in the Authority’s regulatory processes, he added.

The said Drone Warfare Summit 2025 which was hosted by the Philippine Navy, brought together experts, military officials and stakeholders to showcase emerging drone technologies and their role in intelligence, surveillance and civilian operations in the Philippines.