CAAP updates on typhoon ‘Goring’

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported updates on its airports in light of typhoon “Goring” (international name: Saola) as it continues to impact various regions of the country.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said that according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Typhoon Goring has reached a severe tropical storm category on Friday afternoon and is projected to gradually intensify, possibly reaching super typhoon status. As of 2 p.m. of August 29, 2023, the typhoon is anticipated to be located approximately 245 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes.

The following updates have been reported by CAAP Area Center Managers.: Area Center 2 Manager Mary Sulyn Sagorsor, Basco Airport is currently under Signal No. 3. Flights have been canceled, and efforts are underway to secure the airport’s facilities. The Governor’s Office has declared no work or classes in the Batanes region. Intermittent internet signal is reported. Additional typhoon shelter locks have been fabricated.

Cloudy skies and light to moderate rain are reported at Tuguegarao Airport. While no storm signal is in effect, flights 5J 504/505 (Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila) and 5J 506/507 (Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila) were canceled. Malasakit Help Desks and CAB Desks are mobilized.

Cauayan Airport is experiencing cloudy skies with light rain showers. Commercial flights are temporarily suspended, while VFR operations remain open.

Palanan Airport reports intermittent internet signals, along with light to moderate rain and cloudy skies. All facilities are intact, and no damages or losses have been incurred. No flights are currently operational. Under Signal No. 3, Itbayat Airport personnel are already securing the PTB Building and taking necessary precautions. Bagabag Airport reported no disruptions to commercial flights.

Area Center 3 Manager Glenn Tripulca, as of today, light rains are still experienced at San Jose Airport. All scheduled aircraft have safely landed. However, due to the ongoing impact of the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Goring, both public and private offices in the entire province of Occidental Mindoro have suspended classes and work.

Lubang Airport is experiencing continuous moderate to heavy rains with light winds. Training flights have been suspended.

CAAP Area Center personnel and airport managers are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide timely updates. Travelers and stakeholders are advised to stay informed through their respective airlines and exercise caution as the typhoon’s impact continues to unfold.