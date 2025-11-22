Home>News>Events>CAEXPO 2025: Strong outing solidifies PH presence in China
Events

CAEXPO 2025: Strong outing solidifies PH presence in China

Journal Online5
CAEXPO 2025
A Filipino durian exporter presents its products to an eager crowd.

Fresh off last year’s record-setting participation, the Philippines delivered another strong performance in the China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) 2025, where 12 enterprises reinforced the country’s presence in the Chinese market.

From September 17 to 21, Philippine companies in food and non-food categories presented in the trade fair’s Commodity Pavilion, generating over USD 18 million in total export sales. Food enterprises showcased durian and banana chips, while non-food companies offered natural remedies, banking essentials, jewelry, and handicrafts. As in last year’s participation, fresh durian was hailed as the country’s best-selling product, reflecting a consistent demand among Chinese buyers seeking its unique taste and texture.

The Philippines’ participation in the fair was organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Guangzhou and the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM). The agencies also partnered with the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (PHILEXPORT) and Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII).

Introduced in 2004, CAEXPO is one of China’s largest international trade events, jointly confirmed by Chinese and ASEAN leaders. It aims to promote trade in goods, services, and investment, as well as other key areas of cooperation such as technology transfer and communications.

Acclaim for the Philippines

Aside from the strong showing in terms of export sales, the Philippine delegation to CAEXPO 2025 won the acclaim of organizers. During the CAEXPO Senior Officials’ Meeting held on September 19, the country, through CITEM, received the Best Organizer of Trade Visitors award.

Moreover, Puyo Handicrafts, a Cagayan de Oro-based producer of hand-crafted souvenir items, and Raya Fiber Imperia, a manufacturer of fabric and other goods from Marinduque, each earned a CAEXPO Excellent Design Award. The prize is given to enterprises with innovative concepts, aesthetic and cultural value, environmental sustainability, and strong market potential in China and ASEAN countries.

CITEM, PH to continue pursuit of growth

“This performance attests to Philippine enterprises’ established capabilities, demonstrating that we are deserving of a place in these rich markets,” Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo said of the participation. “We are determined to build on our momentum as we continue supporting Filipino businesses on the global stage.”

The Philippines was represented in CAEXPO 2025 by the following companies: Raya Fiber Imperia, BDO Unibank, Raspina Tropical Fruits Inc., Oneasia Trader, Maylong Enterprise Corp., Eng Seng Food Products, KitSilver Jewellery, I. Ralph Jevan, Puyo Handicrafts, Trendy Merch Novelty Shop, Bebebalm Inc., and Jegen Swe Enterprise.

CAEXPO 2025 featured 3,260 exhibitors from 60 countries and attracted over 220,000 buyers. The 22nd edition of CAEXPO carried the theme “Promoting AI Empowerment and Innovation for a Shared Future–Leveraging China-ASEAN FTA 3.0 New Opportunities for an Even Closer China-ASEAN Community with a Shared Future.”

Next year, more privileges await Filipino enterprises joining CAEXPO as the Philippines will be named its Country of Honor. This arrangement ensures increased visibility for the Philippines, offering exhibitors more opportunities for cultural and economic growth. The country was last named Country of Honor in 2013.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

