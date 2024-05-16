Cagayan de Oro City Jail-Male Dormitory Community Service Initiative at Pigsag-an Elementary School

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Barangay Pigsag-an, Cagayan de Oro City – The city jail warden, JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO, DPA, in collaboration with the personnel, is proud to announce the successful community service conducted on May 15, 2024, at Pigsag-an Elementary School. The initiative, supported by the school Principal, Ms. Ivy B. Ladaran, aimed to address the specific needs of the students through a feeding program and the donation of drums to serve as water containers.

The community service event was a result of a heartfelt request made by the Pigsag-an Elementary School in a communication letter. Recognizing the importance of promoting the welfare of the students, the city jail warden and his team seized the opportunity to contribute positively to the education and nourishment of the pupils.

Through a well-organized feeding program, the students were provided with meals, ensuring they had the energy and sustenance necessary for their studies. Additionally, the donation of drums as water containers aimed to improve the school’s facilities and contribute to the overall hygienic environment for the students.

The city jail warden, JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO, DPA, and the personnel express their gratitude to the Principal, Ms. Ivy B. Ladaran, for her unwavering support and cooperation throughout the community service event. Moreover, they extend their appreciation to all those who contributed and participated, making the effort a resounding success.

This community service event is a testament to the commitment of the city jail warden and his team to uplift the lives of the youth and ensure their well-being. They remain steadfast in their dedication to serving the community and look forward to future opportunities to make a significant impact on the lives of others.