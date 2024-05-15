Call for Entries: Komposo Festival 2024

166 SHARES Share Tweet

On its second year, Komposo Festival: Sambuwa sa Pagsulat kag Pagkanta sang Komposo aims to revive, promote, and revitalize the komposo.

The komposo is a narrative song, a Hiligaynon ballad that is unique to Western Visayas. It has a particular form that identifies it as a komposo. It usually recounts historical events, significant happenings in a locality, and human-interest stories. It can be in the form of commentary on prevailing issues or events, as political or ideological propaganda, and as a catalog based on geography, taxonomy, and human preoccupations. It is traditionally accompanied by a guitar, but for the competition, innovations on the melody, arrangement, and accompaniment are welcome. The competition aims to encourage the manugkomposo to sustain the tradition and for young people to appreciate and learn the art of composing and performing a komposo.

Led by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), in collaboration with the Hubon Manunulat, Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino (KWF), National Book Development Board (NBDB), and Keamanan Inc., participants are invited to explore the theme of “Ang Panulatan kag Paghidaet” (“Ang Panitikan at Kapayapaan”).

Entries should be written in Hiligaynon, with a length of 8 to 16 stanzas, following the traditional conventions of the komposo while allowing for innovation in melody, arrangement, and accompaniment. Participants aged 25 and below are required to attend an online seminar-workshop on May 18, 2024, focusing on writing and performing a komposo. Registration for the workshop is available here at: https://forms.gle/tDZgJMunRVZroin86.

Written komposo entries must be submitted by May 25, 2024, either via email to [email protected] or at the UPV Delgado Gate Guardhouse. Participants must ensure that their entries are original and that they hold all intellectual property rights. The judging of the written lyrics will result in two winners (champion and runner-up) and three consolation prize winners for each category, who will advance to the live performance contest on June 8, 2024, at SM City Iloilo. The complete guidelines are available at: http://surl.li/trjky.